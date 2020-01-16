People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Treveon Arnell Carrington, 21, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 1/15.

Giovanni Trevon Coleman, 28, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 1/15.

Angelica Maria Alvarez, 36, in connection with identity theft, 1/15.

Charles Travis Lolar, 40, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 1/15.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

2700 blk. S.E. Indiana Ave., criminal damage to property, 1-3 a.m. 7/17/19.

600 blk. N.E. US-24 highway, theft, 1:40-1:50 a.m. 1/15.

1500 blk. S.E. Quincy St., burglary, 2 a.m.-6 p.m. 1/11.

700 blk. N.E. Winfield Ave., theft, 9:20-9:30 a.m. 1/15.

4600 blk. S.W. 33rd Terrace, theft, 6-6:15 a.m. 1/15.

100 blk. N.W. Elmwood Ave., theft, 7:55-8 a.m. 1/15.

3600 blk. S.W Chelsea Drive, theft, 5:10-7 p.m. 1/14.

600 blk. S.W. Summit Ave., aggravated battery, 8 a.m. 1/2-10:30 p.m. 1/11.

3200 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., aggravated battery, 9:20-10 p.m. 1/12.

3800 blk. S.W Topeka Blvd., theft, 8 a.m. 12/7/19-8 a.m. 12/24/19.

1100 blk. S. Kansas Ave., forgery, 9:30-9:34 a.m. 1/13.

3700 blk. S.W. South Park Ave., burglary, theft, 4:13 a.m. 12/10/19.

5300 blk. S.W. 22nd Place, burglary, 4 a.m. 1/14.

2200 blk. S.E. Lakewood Blvd., burglary, theft, 4:30-5 a.m. 11/27/19.

3600 blk. S.W. Woodvalley Terrace, burglary, 9:30 p.m. 1/13-7:25 a.m. 1/14.

1500 blk. S.W Medford Ave., theft, 9 p.m. 9/24/19-7:45 a.m. 9/25/19.