People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
Treveon Arnell Carrington, 21, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 1/15.
Giovanni Trevon Coleman, 28, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, 1/15.
Angelica Maria Alvarez, 36, in connection with identity theft, 1/15.
Charles Travis Lolar, 40, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 1/15.
Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.
2700 blk. S.E. Indiana Ave., criminal damage to property, 1-3 a.m. 7/17/19.
600 blk. N.E. US-24 highway, theft, 1:40-1:50 a.m. 1/15.
1500 blk. S.E. Quincy St., burglary, 2 a.m.-6 p.m. 1/11.
700 blk. N.E. Winfield Ave., theft, 9:20-9:30 a.m. 1/15.
4600 blk. S.W. 33rd Terrace, theft, 6-6:15 a.m. 1/15.
100 blk. N.W. Elmwood Ave., theft, 7:55-8 a.m. 1/15.
3600 blk. S.W Chelsea Drive, theft, 5:10-7 p.m. 1/14.
600 blk. S.W. Summit Ave., aggravated battery, 8 a.m. 1/2-10:30 p.m. 1/11.
3200 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., aggravated battery, 9:20-10 p.m. 1/12.
3800 blk. S.W Topeka Blvd., theft, 8 a.m. 12/7/19-8 a.m. 12/24/19.
1100 blk. S. Kansas Ave., forgery, 9:30-9:34 a.m. 1/13.
3700 blk. S.W. South Park Ave., burglary, theft, 4:13 a.m. 12/10/19.
5300 blk. S.W. 22nd Place, burglary, 4 a.m. 1/14.
2200 blk. S.E. Lakewood Blvd., burglary, theft, 4:30-5 a.m. 11/27/19.
3600 blk. S.W. Woodvalley Terrace, burglary, 9:30 p.m. 1/13-7:25 a.m. 1/14.
1500 blk. S.W Medford Ave., theft, 9 p.m. 9/24/19-7:45 a.m. 9/25/19.