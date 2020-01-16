Nancy Davis, age 63, died on January 14, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. She was born on July 12, 1956 in Ulysses, KS the daughter of Virgil and Mary Ella Battin Ward. On January 6, 2011 she married Jeff Davis in Garden City.

Survivors include: Husband Jeff Davis, four children Angela Smith of Garden City,

Valarie Smith of Garden City, Meredith Owings of Garden City, Scott Hooker of Chattanooga, TN, three brothers Robert Ward of Lake Jackson, TX, Dr. John Richard “Rick” Ward of Longview, TX, Dr. Larry Ward of Wichita, KS and two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on January 17, 2020 at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m.. Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Community Congregational Church of Garden City at 2 p.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date at the Ulysses Cemetery in Ulysses, KS. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Nancy Davis Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.