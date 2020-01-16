DEERFIELD - Larry Dale Combs, age 74, died January 11, 2020 at his home in Deerfield. He was born March 10, 1945 in Garden City, the son of M.R. & Mamie (Cone) Combs.

Larry has lived most of his life in the Deerfield area. He attended Deerfield schools and graduated from Deerfield High School in 1963. On June 6, 1964, he married Arlene Rupp in Garden City. Larry later married Beverly Brungardt on June 1, 1974 in Hutchinson, KS. Larry first began his working career as a farmer. He later became owner and operator of a dirt construction company before becoming a dealer for Snap-On Tools. He was a member of the Deerfield United Methodist Church, served as a Boy Scout leader, Deerfield Brotherhood, served on the Deerfield USD #216 Board of Education, and served on the Kearny County Commission for twelve years. Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, coin collecting, ice, tools, and visiting with people and telling stories.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 17, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City with Von Hunn officiating. Burial will follow at the Deerfield Cemetery in Deerfield, KS. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The family suggests memorials given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.