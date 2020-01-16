HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team returned to the court for the first time in the 2020 calendar year with an 86-74 win over the Central Christian College junior varsity.

The win was the seventh straight for the Larks.

Hesston led 41-33 at the half.

Jacob Baker led the Larks with 28 points, hitting 13 of 17 free throws. Derrick Magiya scored 14 points with 14 rebounds. Langston Flowers scored 11 and Marcus Hill added 10.

Allen Tyler led 2-5 Central with 14 points, followed by Jawaun Turner with 13, Kenzell Williams with 12, Ian Sivakanthan with 12 and Hunter Layton with 10.

Hesston is 105 and hosts the Southwestern College junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN JV (2-5) — Turner 5-10 1-2 13, Cowan 0-2 0-0 0, Layton 4-9 0-0 10, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-10 3-4 12, Palesano 2-2 0-0 4. Tyler 5-10 0-0 14, Perkins 4-11 0-0 9, Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Sivakanthan 5-15 2-3 12. TOTALS 29-70 6-9 74.

HESSTON (10-5) — Gerber 1-2 1-2 3, Flowers 4-12 1-2 11, Baker 6-15 13-17 28, Nebel 3-8 3-4 9, Magiya 5-9 3-6 14, Birky 2-4 2-2 8, Pfaff 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 4-5 1-2 10. TOTALS 26-57 24-35 86.

Cent.Chr.;33;41;—74

Hesston;41;45;—86

Total fouls — CC 20, HC 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — CC: Williams. 3-point shooting — CC 10-32 (Turner 2-7, Cowan 0-1, Layton 2-4, Williams 1-6, Tyler 4-7, Perkins 1-7), HC 10-28 (Gerber 0-1, Flowers 2-6, Baker 3-9, Nebel 0-2, Magiya 1-3, Birky 2-4, Spencer 1-2, Hill 1-1). Rebounds — CC 34 (Sivakanthan 9), HC 40 (Magiya 14). Assists — CC 8 (Tyler 2), HC 13 (Magiya 4). Turnovers — CC 10 (Turner 2, Layton 2, Sivakanthan 2), HC 12 (Flowers 4). Blocked shots — CC 0, HC 0. Steals — CC 7 (Turner 2, Williams 2), HC 7 (Baker 3).