ULYSSES - James “Jim” R. Hampton, age 71, died January 12, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born October 22, 1948, in Garden City, the son of Ray V. and Mary L. (Smith) Hampton.

Jim graduated from Grant County Rural High School. He is formerly of Satanta, and worked at Cities Service, Williams Natural Gas, and retired from Southern Star. He married Karen Smith on September 29, 1972, in Ulysses, KS. Jim served in the US Army 25th Infantry and 82nd Airborne.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; daughter, Jamie Hampton of Tampa, FL; son, BJ Hampton of Ulysses; brother, Gary Hampton of Ulysses; sister, Linda McHenry of Longdale, OK; two grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held on January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Prairie Church of God in Haskell County, KS. Friends may call on January 17, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery with military rites by Dexter D. Harbour American Legion Post #79. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in support of his niece, Taylee and nephews, Ryan, Urijah and Russell; to Denver Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Hospitality House in Houston or Webb City R-7 Schools Foundation in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.