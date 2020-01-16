WINFIELD — The Bethel College women’s basketball team were outscored 25-17 in the fourth quarter, falling to Southwestern College 80-75 Wednesday in KCAC play in Winfield.

The two teams split the regular-season series.

The game was tied 19-19 after the first half, but Bethel pulled away 39-34 at the half. The Threshers led by as many as 12 in the third quarter, but the Mounbuilders were able to cut it to three at the end of the period, 58-55.

Bethel was outscored 25-13 from the free throw line, hitting 13 of 25, while Southwestern was 25 of 31. Southwestern was 26 of 61 from the field, three of 12 from 3-point range. Bethel was 27 of 74 from the field, eight of 28 from 3-point range. Bethel held a 49-36 rebounding edge.

Jazmuyne Laskey led Southwestern (9-8, 6-7 KCAC) with 21 points. Marissa Evans scored 18, followed by Sydney Webb with 17 and Ashley Carrillo with 10.

Abby Schmidt led Bethel with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Josie Calzonetti scored 12 points. Brielle Hampton and Kendall Michalski each scored 11.

Bethel drops to 9-10, 5-8 in KCAC play. The Threshers host Saint Mary at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Gym. The Spires dropped to 2-14, 2-10 in conference play, after a 42-38 loss at Tabor. Bethel won 84-68 Nov. 16 in Leavenworth.

SCHMIDT HONORED — For the second straight week and fourth time this season, Bethel junior post Abby Schmidt was named the KCAC defensive player of the week. In two games, Bethel wins, Schmidt scored 39 points with 33 rebounds, an assist and eight blocked shots. She broke the school record for single-game rebounds against Oklahoma Wesleyan with 23 and the career record for blocked shots at 185 (now 187).

BETHEL (9-10, 5-8 KCAC) — Kendall Michalski 4-8 0-0 11, Abby Schmidt 8-16 2-9 18, Kayla Newman 2-4 5-6 9, Melinda Vargas 3-7 0-0 8, Kelsi Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0, Josie Calzonetti 5-6 1-2 12, Brielle Hampton 4-20 2-2 11, Alex Bearup 1-10 2-2 5, Macie Price 0-3 1-4 1, Sage Westerfield 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27-74 13-25 75.

SOUTHWESTERN (9-8, 6-7 KCAC) — Grace Pospichal 0-6 1-2 1, Sydney Webb 5-12 6-7 17, Destiny Stewart 0-1 1-2 1, Jazmyne Laskey 8-15 5-6 21, Makala Canada 0-2 0-0 0, Madyson Garcia 0-3 0-0 0, Marissa Evans 6-11 5-6 18, Charon Cheatham 0-0 0-0 0, Claren McCormick 1-2 1-2 3, Rylee Barnes 2-3 2-2 7, Sarah Alsabbaheen 1-3 0-0 2, Ashley Carrillo 3-3 4-4 10. TOTALS 26-61 25-31 80.

Bethel;19;20;19;17;—75

S-western;19;15;21;25;—80

Total fouls — BC 22, SC 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Schmidt. 3-point shooting — BC 8-28 (Michalski 3-7, Vargas 2-4, Calzonetti 1-2, Hampton 1-9, Bearup 1-4, Price 0-2), SC 3-12 (Webb 1-3, Stewart 0-1, Laskey 0-1, Garcia 0-3, Evans 1-1, Barnes 1-1, Alsabbaheen 0-2). Rebounds — BC 49 (Schmidt 20), SC 36 (Evans 6). Assists — BC 15 (Bearup 7), SC 12 (Pospichal 6). Turnovers — BC 15 (Hampton 4, Price 4), SC 10 (Webb 2, Laskey 2, Pospichal 2, Carillo 2). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Schmidt 2), SC 7 (McCormick 5). Steals — BC 6 (Price 2), SC 12 (Evans 5).