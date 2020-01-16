SUBLETTE - Cynthia Robin Bird George, age 69, died January 9, 2020 at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Aurora, CO. She was born on September 28, 1950 to Frances Elaine Unruh and Darrell Irvin Bird in Wichita, KS. She was married to Wendel George and precedes her in death.

Cynthia worked as a waitress for thirty-five years in Wichita, KS and Fort Worth, Texas. She also worked with Wendel on rebuilding and restoring cars for resale. Cynthia will be remembered for always having a positive outlook on life.

She is survived by her daughters, Casey Love of Sublette, Sarah George of Fall River, KS, and Emily George of Fredonia, KS; sons, Kevin Fairchild of Dallas and Jake George of New York, Texas; and her eight grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Sublette, KS. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com