WINFIELD — The Bethel College men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game, falling to Southwestern College 80-64 Wednesday in KCAC play in Winfield.

Bethel was held to 33 percent shooting from the field (25 of 76), while Southwestern was 54 percent (28 of 52). Bethel was outrebounded 50-32 and outscored 15-7 from the free throw line.

The only stat in the Threshers’ favor was three turnovers to the Moundbuilders’ 20.

Bethel fell behind by 14 late in the first half, but cut the deficit to 10 at the half, 37-27. Bethel got behind by 17 early in the second half, but managed to get within seven before Southwestern was able to pull away again.

Andrew Hamm led the Moundbuilders with 30 points. Ahmad Pratt scored 13 points with 12 rebounds. Troy Baker scored 10 points with 11 rebounds. Geoff Salas scored 10 points.

Terrell Marshall scored 15 points to lead Bethel. Garrett White and Clifford Byrd II each scored 12.

Bethel falls to 13-6, while Southwestern is 14-5. The teams are tied for fifth in the KCAC at 8-5 to open the second half of the conference season. The two teams split the regular-season series.

Bethel drops out of the top four in conference play for the first time this season.

Bethel hosts Saint Mary at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Spires are 9-7, 5-7 in KCAC play. USM downed Tabor 64-55 Wednesday on the road. Bethel won the first meeting 87-81 in Leavenworth.

BETHEL (13-6, 8-5 KCAC) — Jordan Neely 2-4 2-2 8, Danen Kistner 0-1 0-0 0, Scott Garriga 0-1 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 2-9 0-4 5, Dakota Foster 2-8 0-0 6, Clifford Byrd II 6-8 0-0 12, Greg White 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett White 5-15 1-4 12, Terrell Marshall 6-17 3-4 15, Poe Bryant 2-10 1-3 6, Kylon Bryant 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-76 7-17 64.

SOUTHWESTERN (14-5, 8-5 KCAC) — De'Rias Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Hamm 10-16 6-9 30, Jarehn White 0-2 0-0 0, Geoff Salas 3-8 3-4 10, Lorenzo Martinez 3-3 0-0 6, Noah Webster 1-5 1-3 3, Ahmad Pratt 3-7 5-5 13, Troy Baker 4-5 0-0 10, Quintin Wallace 4-5 0-0 8. TOTALS 28-52 15-21 80.

Bethel;27;37;—64

S-western;37;43;—80

Total fouls — BC 14, SC 18. Technical fouls — BC: P.Bryant 2:36-2h. SC: Hamm 1:32-1h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 7-28 (Neely 2-4, Kistner 0-1, Scott 1-4, Foster 2-3, Byrd II 0-1, Ga.White 1-6, Marshall 0-3, P.Bryant 1-4, K.Bryant 0-2), SC 9-19 (Hamm 4-8, J.White 0-1, Salas 1-3, Pratt 2-5, Baker 2-2). Rebounds — BC (Marshall 5, Foster 5), SC (Pratt 12). Assists — BC (Marshall 6), SC (J.White 7). Turnovers — BC 3 (P.Bryant 1, Foster 1, Scott 1), SC 20 (Baker 6). Blocked shots — BC 5 (Foster 2, Bryant 2), SC 4 (Salas 1, Martinez 1, Pratt 1, Baker 1). Steals — BC 10 (Scott 7), SC 1 (Baker 1).