Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day to observe the life and service of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

On Nov. 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill proposed by Rep. Katie Hall, of Indiana, to create a federal holiday honoring King. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 20, 2020, marks the 25th anniversary of The Corporation for National and Community service day of service.

Three highlights:

1. Service

Newton Community for Racial Justice is coordinating service projects on Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Projects will be 9 to 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Missions, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, all day at Newton Public Library, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Offender Victim Ministries and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Norm’s Coffee Bar, all in Newton.

2. Storytime at the library

Newton Public Library is hosting two special storytimes for all ages on Jan. 20. Volunteers may sign up as readers during the 9:30 a.m. and/or 11:30 a.m. sessions. Readers are invited to bring a book to read on the topic of race, love, inclusion or other social justice topics.

3. Remembrances at Bethel

Bethel will shake up its schedule a bit, with the annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 20 happening from 2 to 5 p.m. in Memorial Hall.

Events start at 2 p.m. (not at 7 p.m. as in previous years and as listed in some printed calendars) and will run until 5 p.m. The venue is Memorial Hall rather than Krehbiel Auditorium.

There will be a welcome and introduction to the activities at 2:15 p.m., then the Bethel College Worship Center band will present some musical numbers.

At 3 p.m., Michelle Vann, of Wichita, will speak.

Vann has a bachelor's degree in education from Newman University in Wichita, a Master of Liberal Studies degree with an emphasis in history from Friends University in Wichita, and a doctoral degree in Christian counseling from Faith Bible College. She taught in the Wichita public schools for almost 20 years.