1. Made changes to recycling

Voted 4-1 to create a voluntary recycling program, and increase sanitation fees $1.08 per month, to maintain the program.

The commission chose to create the voluntary program after Harvey County ended mandatory recycling and allow contractor sorting recyclables to begin rejecting loads taken to the recycling center and begin fining municipalities $300 for loads rejected because of contamination in the recycling stream.

2. Waived fees for Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity asked for the waiving of permit and other fees for a house to be constructed in the 100 block of E. 13th Street.

The city waived more than $1,819 in fees and permits to allow for the group to move forward with its 16th building project.

3. Set the dates for fireworks in July



The city commission set the dates and times for allowed fireworks sales and discharge for the Independence Day Holiday.



The dates and times for discharge will be: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1 through July 3, 7 a.m. to midnight July 4, and noon to 10 p.m. July 5.



The dates and times for sales will be: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1 through July 3, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, and noon to 10 p.m. July 5.

