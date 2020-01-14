No serious injuries were reported in a two-car crash that tied up traffic during rush hour Tuesday morning just south of downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported about 8:10 a.m. at S.W. 20th and Topeka Boulevard. The location was across the street to the east of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Police at the scene said a maroon four-door Hyundai Elantra and a silver four-door Toyota Avalon collided at the intersection. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

At least one person received treatment at the scene from American Medical Response ambulance personnel. Police at the scene said no one was expected to be taken to the hospital.

The Hyundai came to rest facing northwest in the right northbound lane of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, while the Toyota went up and over a curb on the northeast corner of the intersection, coming to rest facing northeast near the Capital City Nissan dealership.

Traffic in the right northbound lane on S.W. Topeka Boulevard had to merge to the left through-lane, causing traffic to back up at one point for nearly four blocks, from S.W. 17th to S.W. 21st.

Fog also began to move into the area as the scene was being cleared, limiting visibility to less than two blocks.