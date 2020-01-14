With election season gearing up, several candidates will be making their visits to Dodge City in the lead-up to primaries and the general election.

During the Winter Expo this weekend at the Western State Bank Expo Center, the Wild West Republican Women’s Club in Dodge City will be hosting meet-and-greet events with 1st Congressional District Republican candidates.

“We are encouraging everyone to visit our booth and sign up to win a basket full of Trump goodies that include the official Keep America Great Again hat, Donald Trump Jr.’s new book 'Triggered,' and other merchandise worth $100,” said club president Laura Tawater. “It will be a very fun and patriotic weekend and we are so excited to see everyone.”

The current schedule for meeting candidates will be former Lt. Governor and 1st District Congressional Republican candidate Tracey Mann on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.; Chairman for Finney County Republicans and 1st District Congressional Republican candidate Dr. Bill Clifford on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Kansas State Representative and 1st District Congressional Republican candidate Troy Waymaster from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday as well.

The Winter Expo is a free event and open to the public.

"Booth space is available to any candidates, as space allows," said Winter Expo event coordinator Josh Roesener with sponsor Rocking M Media. "We are almost full for 2020 so if anyone wants one they need to hurry. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday."

The Winter Expo will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To request booth space, contact Roesener at 620-225-8080.

