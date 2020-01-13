Hesston claims

eight medals

ELLSWORTH — The Hesston High School wrestling team claimed eight medals out of eight wrestlers and a third-place team finish Saturday at the Ellsworth Invitational.

Hoisington topped the 12-team field with 188.5, followed by Hill City at 151.5, Hesston at 91, Cheney at 81 and Ellsworth at 81.

Hesston was led by Jason Hecht at 138 pounds, who finished 4-0 to claim the title. All four wins were by fall. Three of his four matches ended in under a minute.

Malachi Holmes finished second at 152 pounds at 2-1. Owen O’Halloran finished second at 195 pounds at 3-2.

Dominic Clopton finished third at 182 pounds at 3-2.

Garrett Slater finished 3-2 at 145 pounds to take fourth. Tyrone Taylor was fifth at 160 pounds at 1-4. Nathan Whitsitt finished fifth at 220 pounds at 2-2. Ethan Parrott finished fifth at heavyweight at 3-2.

“We felt pretty good with finishing in third place with just eight wrestlers competing,” Hesston coach Doug Broadfoot said. “Jason Hecht looked great pinning each of his competitors with a different pinning combination. Owen O’Halloran placed second in a very tough 195-pound weight class, losing to the defending state champion twice. Malachi Holmes placed second at 152 pounds, losing 4-0 to the eventual champion. Domanic Clopton and Garrett Slater both wrestled well at times to medal in the top four as well.”

Hesston competes Friday and Saturday at the Halstead Invitational.

47th Ellsworth Inv.

Saturday

Team scores — Hoisington 188.5, Hill City 151.5, Hesston 91, Cheney 81, Ellsworth 81, Russell 67.5, Ell-Saline 44, Lincoln 39.5, Osborne 39, Garden Plain 38, Lyons 35, Southeast of Saline 11.

Hesston results

138 — 1. Jason Hecht (4-0): W Slade Johnson SES :46; W Obed Ruiz ES :31; W Brayden Strobel Rus. 2:31; W Gabe Gordon GP :50).

145 — 4. Garrett Slater (3-2): Paine Sutter HC 2-14 1:48; L Dayne Yott Hoi. 3:01; W Garrett Slater 8-2 6-2; W Francis Stuhlsatz GP 7-2; Third: L Morgan Kelley Ells. 1:01.

152 — 2. Malachi Holmes (2-1): W Jeb Nowak GP 5-1; L Cole Steinert Hoi. 4-0; W Brady Keith HC 1:54.

160 — 5. Tyrone Taylor (1-4): L Ishmael Reyes Ly. 4:33; L Cameron Delaney Os. 1:39; L Colt Segarra HC 2:39; W Logan Keller Rus. 2:58; L Hunter Morris Hoi. 1:43.

182 — 3. Domanic Clopton (3-2): W Michelle De La Cruz Caldera ES :16; W Lance Kaser Os. 9-13 8-4; L Jayce Hamel HC 2:49. SF. L Joshua Ball Hoi. 4:40; Third: W Eli Hopkins ES 11-4.

195 — 2. Owen O'Halloran (3-2): W Tyler Romero Ells. 12-8; W Giovany Pando Ly. 1:22; L Wyatt Pedigo Hoi. 1:16. SF. W Cody Presley HC :42; F. L Wyatt Pedigo Hoi. :24.

220 — 5. Nathan Whitsitt (2-2): L Jonathan Calzada-Villa ES 2:23; W Troy Reazin Ly. :59; L Brendan Tripp Ells. :29. CSF. bye; Fifth. W Embeck Moreno :47.

HWT — 5. Ethan Parrott (11-2): W Eli Jackson SES 2:00; L Noah Hopkins ES 3:28; W Max Self Rus. :47; L Cade Boxberger Hoi. 4:41. Fifth. W Thayn Walt HC 5-2.

Area wrestlers

compete at North

WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ wrestling team sent seven to the Wichita North Invitational Saturday, while the Hesston Swathers sent two.

No team scores were kept.

Newton was led by MayLee Edwards, who took third at 143 pounds at 3-2; and Jamie Murray, who finished third at 155 pounds at 2-2.

Alexis Ellis was fourth at 136 pounds at 2-3.

BryLee Budde was fifth at 143 pounds at 2-3.

Elia Bergquist was seventh at 101 pounds at 1-3. Emily Torres was seventh at 109 pounds at 2-3.

Jaye Skinner was ninth at 116 pounds at 0-4.

For Hesston, Juliene Wald finished third at 109 pounds at 3-2. Olivia Thompson was fifth at 116 pounds at 3-2.

“We are very proud of how tough the girls wrestled this weekend against really good competition at the Wichita North Redskin Invitational,” Hesston coach Doug Broadfoot said. “Olivia Thompson finally got on the mat for the first time this season after nagging injuries; and as a freshman, Juliene Wald showed considerable toughness winning third place versus wrestlers with far more experience.”

Wichita North Inv.

Saturday

No team scores

Newton results

101 — 7. Elia Bergquist (2-3): L Biliah Benji (Wichita North) 5:43; W bye; L Mana Chanthansone (Liberal) 1:15; L Eleanor Breen (Wichita Southeast) :42. Seventh. W Kamri Oupekeo (Wichita North) 4:28.

109 — 7. Emily Torres (2-3): W Clarice Nichols (Wichita Heights) 5-3 OT; L Anna Cullens (Wellington) :16; L Larissa Garcia (Wichita North) 3:29; CSF. L Elana Cox (Wichita North) 4-1. Seventh. W Ada Brannan (Wichita North) 2:49.

116 — 9. Jaye Skinner (0-4): L Kyler Smith (Hutchinson) 1:27; L Jenna Kirkby (Wichita Northwest) 7-2; L Kassidy Khamvongsa (Wichita North) :52; L Olivia Thompson (Hesston) :30. Ninth. bye.

136 — 4. Alexis Ellis (2-3): W Delilah Sherbin (Wichita South) 10-8; L Cakia Tucker-Dunbar (Wichita Heights) 5:29; W Yalitza Arryo (Wichita North) 3:35. SF. L Cheyenne Blackwood (Valley Center) :40; Third. L Savannah Smith (Hutchinson) 1:37.

143 — 3. MayLee Edwards (3-2): W Davina Sierra (Wichita North) :21; L Jazmine Hoffman (Liberal) 7-6; W BryLee Budde (Newton) 1:12. SF. L Sara Soureshjani (Wichita Heights) 1:30; Third. W Grace Kelso (Wichita South) :31.

143 — 5. BryLee Budde (2-3): L Jazmine Hoffman (Liberal) 5:34; L Davina Sierra (Wichita North) :57; L MayLee Edwards (Newton) 1:12. CSF. W Genesis Ramirez (Wichita Southeast) 2:46; Fifth. W Davina Sierra (Wichita North) 3:18.

155 — 3. Jamie Murray (2-2): W Alyiah Jackson (Wichita Heights) 9-0 maj.dec.; L Emy Monarrez (Liberal) 11-8; L Marissa Murray (Wichita South) :25; W Egypt Allen (Wichita Heights) 13-9.

Hesston results

109 — Juliene Wald (3-2): W Elaina Cox (Wichita North) :53; W Ada Brannan (Wichita North) :49; L Dialeen French (Wichita North) 1:56. SF. L Anna Cullens (Wellington) 18-7 maj.dec.; Third. W Larissa Garcia (Wichita North) 3:57.

116 — 5. Olivia Thompson (3-2): W Jenna Kirkby (Wichita Northwest) 1:34; L Kassidy Khamvongsa (Wichita North) 2:48; L Kyler Smith (Hutchinson) 6-2; W Jaye Skinner (Newton) :30. Fifth. W Micaela Cruz (Wichita North) forfeit.

Wings down

New Mexico

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings improved to 5-0 after a 9-3 win over the New Mexico Runners Sunday in Major Arena Soccer League 2 play at Hartman Arena.

Wichita led 6-2 at the half.

Collin Lawter had three goals for Wichita. Jared Robbins added two goals with an assist. Bryan Perez had a goal with three assists. David Lucio and Leo Sosa each had a goal with an assist. Preston Mboob added a goal.

Steven Hamersky had six saves for Wichita. Aaron Parrott had two saves.

Miguel Garcia, Edward Oropesa and Miguel Avila each scored a goal for New Mexico. Casey Gasson had 17 saves.

New Mexico drops to 4-3. Wichita hosts the Chihuahua Savage at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Wichita and Chihuahua are tied for the MASL2 lead.

Thunder splits

weekend games

TULSA — The Wichita Thunder split a pair of games during the weekend in ECHL play.

Saturday, Wichita blanked the Kansas City Mavericks 4-0 at INTRUST Bank Arena. Sunday, Wichita fell to the Tulsa Oilers 1-0 in overtime at the BOK Center.

Saturday’s game was Wichita’s second-straight shutout win. Mitch Gillam had 16 saves in goal for the Thunder. Ostap Safin and Beau Starrett each had a goal with an assist for the Thunder. Chris Crane and Shaquille Merasty each added a goal.

Kansas City netminder Nick Schneider had 21 saves. The Mavericks drop to 17-17-2-0.

Sunday, Wichita was 2:35 away from its possible third straight shutout win.

Ian McNulty scored the game-winner for the Oilers. Cam Knight and Jake Clifford each had an assist. Olle Eriksson Ek had 28 saves for the win in goal for Tulsa. Evan Weninger had 41 saves for Wichita.

Tulsa is 16-21-2-1. Wichita moves into a tie for fourth in the ECHL Mountain Division at 18-16-7-0.

Wichita plays at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at Rapid City, followed by games at 8:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Utah.

JACKSONVILLE AWARDED 2021 ALL-STAR CLASSIC — The 2021 ECHL All-Star Classic was awarded to the Vystar Veterans Memoria Arena, home of the Jacksonville Icemen.

It is the first time the classic will be played in Jacksonville. The team was founded in 1992 as the Muskegon Fury of the Colonial Hockey League/United Hockey League/International Hockey League, which later merged with the Central Hockey League in 2010. The CHL was absorbed by the ECHL in 2014.

As the Fury, the team won four UHL titles. The team was renamed the Lumberjacks in 2008.

The team played in Evansville, Ind., from 2010 to 2016, renamed the Icemen. After a failed attempt to move to Owensboro, Ky., the team moved to Jacksonville, Fla., in 2017.

Current Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay coached the Fury/Lumberjacks from 2006 to 2009.

The Icemen are an affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL and Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

The 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Figure skating

event slated

WICHITA — The 2020 U.S. Skating Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships will be Wednesday through Sunday at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

The event is expected to draw 160 teams and about 2,500 athletes.

According to the release, “Synchronized skating features teams of up to 20 skaters performing themed routines, lasting less than five minutes and set to music that ranges from Disney classics and Broadway tunes, to jazz, hip-hop and classical. Those competing will range in age from 7 to 70. It’s considered a fairly new sport, getting its start in 1956, but one of the most rapidly growing sports in the world, according to U.S. Figure Skating.”

The top four teams in each division advance to the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships this February in Providence, R.I.

Tickets are available at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling (855) 755-SEAT or at www.selectaseat.com.