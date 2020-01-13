JENKS, Okla. — In a battle against some of Oklahoma’s finest teams, the Newton High School wrestling team acquitted itself with a 12th-place finish Friday and Saturday at the 24-team Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks.

Newton claimed three medals, including a championship.

Skiatook won the team title with 260.5 points. Host Jenks was second at 198.5. Southmoore was third at 156, followed by Owasso at 150 and Yukon at 140.5.

Newton scored 85.5 points.

Grant Treaster led the Railers at 120 pounds. In the finals, Treaster claimed a 16-1 technical fall over Garrett Rawlins of Jenks early in the third period.

Freshman A.B. Stokes finished fourth. Stokes opened Saturday’s competition with a a 10-1 major decision over Jordan Podest of Westmoore. In the consolation finals, Stokes was pinned by Ethan Kemble of Ponca City in the first period.

Sawyer Mock finished sixth at 138 pounds at 3-3. Mock won his first two matches Saturday, before falling to Jakeb Snyder of Bixby 14-5 in the consolation semifinals. In the fifth-place match, Mock fell to Kolby Encinas of Pryor 5-2.

Clayton Kaufman finished the tournament 2-2 at 126 pounds. Colin Bybee also finished 2-2 at 126 pounds.

Avery Dutcher finished 2-2 at 132 pounds.

Gaige Llamas finished 1-2 at 132 pounds. Spencer Steinmetz finished 102 at 145 pounds. Angel Diaz Gonzalez finished 1-2 at heavyweight.

Ben Reyes (152), Jamie Gonzalez (160), Clayton Smith (170) and Michael Tyrell (182) all finished 0-2.

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions Friday and Saturday.

Larry Wilkey Inv.

Friday and Saturday

Jenks, Okla.

Team scores — Skiatook 260.5, Jenks 198.5, Southmoore 156, Owasso 150, Yukon 140.5, Carl Junction 118, Bixby 109, Westmoore 109, Mannford 100, Pryor 94, Enid 91, Newton 85.5, Claremore 81, Ponca City Senior 78, Coweta 73, Bartlesville 69, Moore 69, Putnam City 61, Bishop Kelley 59, Muskogee 57, Shawnee 47, Putnam City North 46, Edmond Santa Fe 16, Henryetta 9.

Newton results

113 — 4. A.B. Stokes (4-2): 1. W Ethan Kemble (Ponca City Senior) 6-0; 2. W Tarun Vinodkumar (Bartlesville) 1:22; QF. W Lucas Spicer (Jenks) 1:18; SF. L Josey Jernegan (Skiatook) 3:29. CSF. W Jordan Podest (Westmoore) 10-1 maj.dec.; CF. L Ethan Kemble (Ponca City) 13-8 1:10.

120 — Grant Treaster (4-0): 1. W Brenner James (Shawnee) :24; 2. W Javier Lopez (Putnam City) :36; QF. W Elijah Blankenship (Bartlesville) 15-0 tech.fall (2:19); SF. W Jonah Hanscom (Yukon) 14-6 :16. F. W

126 — Clayton Kaufman (2-2): 1. L Kyle Bowman (Skiatook) 2:00; C1. bye; C2. W Caden Ingram (Southmoore) 3:40; C3. W Garrett Kernell (Putnam City North) 3-2.

126 — Colin Bybee (2-2): 1. W Ryker Agee (Ponca City Senior) 5:47; 2. W Garrett Kernell (Putnam City North) 13-2 maj.dec.; QF. L E.J. Tecson (Owasso) :31. C4. L

132 — Gaige llamsa (1-2): 1. W Micah Hooks (Edmond Santa Fe) 1:11; 2. L Jackson Bordwine (Mannford) 11-1 maj.dec.; C2. bye. C3. L Bryce Goucher (Yukon) 7-4.

132 — Avery Dutcher (2-2): 1. bye; 2. L Jackson Glenn (Bishop Kelley) 7-3; C2. W Chance Benford (Carl Junction) 3:58; C3. W Kaden Paslay (Ponca City Senior) 2:00. C4. L Jackson Bordwine (Mannford) 13-3 maj.dec.

138 — 6. Sawyer Mock (3-3): 1. W Jonah Stephenson (Bixby) 19-4 tech.fall (4:12); 2. W Sawyer Mock (Newton) 7-0; QF. L Trinit Zweifel (Enid) 4-2. C4. W Brenden Butts (Putnam City North) 4:35; CQF. W Chad Herbert (Owasso) 6-2; CSF. L Jakeb Snyder (Bixby) 14-5 maj.dec.; 5th Place. L Kolby Encinas (Pryor) 5-2.

145 — Spencer Steinmetz (1-2): 1. L Bobby Felts (Muskogee) 4:48; C1. bye; C2. W Cadence Denton (Coweta) 3:41. C3. L Caden Henley (Mannford) 3:31.

152 — Ben Reyes (0-2): 1. L Braden Irvin (Claremore) 1:02; C1. bye; C2. L Johnny Taber (Shawnee) 4:40.

160 — Jamie Gonzalez (0-2): 1. L Tre Harley (Putnam City North) 3:01; C1. Jamie Gonzalez (Newton) 1-3 bye; C2. L Isiac Shields (Carl Junction) 2:32.

170 — Clayton Smith (0-2): 1. L Tyler Hunter (Putnam City) 1:24; C1. bye; C2. L Kaden Osborne (Pryor) 1:20.

182 — Michael Tyrell (0-2): 1. L Caleb Webb (Muskogee) 1:43; C1. bye; C2. L Hudson Moudy (Coweta) 3:36.

HWT — Angel Diaz Gonzalez (1-1): 1. L Zane Trinidad (Jenks) 5:18; C1. bye; C2. W Kantynn Kaseca (Shawnee) 4:57.