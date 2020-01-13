Topeka police were trying to piece together details of a possible robbery and shooting that was reported early Monday in the Oakland neighborhood of the capital city.

However, after about an hour, police hadn't determined if a crime had occurred.

The incident was reported at 4:44 a.m. Monday in the 500 lock of N.E. Wabash.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers who responded to the scene found a man suffering from minor injuries.

Koenen said the man declined medical care and gave "conflicting information" to officers.

An American Medical Response ambulance that had been in the middle of the 500 block of N.E. Wabash took off around 5:15 a.m. with no patient, authorities said.

Officers around 5:30 a.m. could be seen coming out of a house near the north end of the block.

An officer also could be seen using a flashlight to look inside a sport utility vehicle parked facing north on the block.

Koenen said officers hadn't located anyone suspected in the case as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A resident of the block said she didn't hear any gunshots, adding that the neighborhood usually doesn't have that kjnd of activity.

Additional details weren't immediately available.