Q: I got a nice Christmas bonus from work, and I’m trying to decide where it makes the most sense to use it. After maxing out my IRA for the year, I could either put $7,000 into my stock market investment account (earning 7%) or make a substantial payment against my $50,000 home equity line of credit (charging 3.75%). Which do you recommend? — Steve (via email)

A: Congrats on the bonus, Steve. On the face of it, one could ask why you would bother trying to save $.54 when you could use the same money to make $1. But there are two criteria that need to be considered.

First, the payment on your HELOC is fixed and is based on $50,000. In other words, you know you’re going to pay $155 each month on your loan. But you can’t say for sure that you’re going to make 7% on your investments because of stock market fluctuations. Seven percent is the historical average but is by no means guaranteed from one year to the next. Saving $22/month by making a $7,000 lump-sum payment against your HELOC is a known quantity.

The other factor is the dollar amounts involved. Investing that lump sum of $7,000 in the market is going to change your returns only by that amount. But the interest on your loan is based on the entire amount of that loan. Obviously, a fee on $50,000 and a return on $7,000 are dramatically different.

So let’s look quickly at the analysis. Option A is to add your $7,000 to the investment account, earning you — possibly — $490/year. Your HELOC payment won’t change, so you’ll end up paying — guaranteed — $1,875 to the bank with only $490 to offset it. Net payout: $1,385.

Option B is to not invest anything, but to use that money to pay down your HELOC instead. In this case, we have to say that you have no returns because you’re not investing any new money. But with the reduced balance on your home equity loan, your interest payment will be lowered. So you’re going to pay $1,612 on your HELOC with nothing to offset it. Net payout: $1,612.

I’ll leave it to you to make the choice from here.

Q: My resolution for 2020 is to create and use a formal household budget for the first time. Any advice? — Lily (via Twitter)

A: Good for you, Lily! Budgets are both fun and helpful, so I think you’ll enjoy yourself.

I think my single biggest piece of advice would be to make sure that you’re being realistic in setting your projected expenses for the year. It’s easy to sit on your couch with a tablet in your hand and think to yourself how you don’t see any reason that you should pay more than $50/week for groceries. That is, until you look through a three-month (at least) history of your checking account, credit card statements, online bill pay, etc., and realize that you’ve been paying an average of $75/week. It’s great to set a goal of getting your line-item expenses to where you think they should be, but if you do so by ignoring the standard of living that you have been enjoying for the last several years, you’re going to end up hating your budget and you’ll stop using it.

Instead, set your budget based on your historical expense levels, and then make a game out of trying to find ways to stay under it. If you have been spending $100/month on clothes, don’t suddenly drop it to $20 simply to make your budget balance at the end. Leave it at $100 — or maybe $90 — and then see if you can find clothing items that you like at the nearest thrift store. There are few things in life more enjoyable than entering your month-end data and seeing the gap between what you expected to spend and the lower amount that you actually spent.

One other thing. Making the budget is great, but you also need to look it at. Preferably at least monthly, but certainly regularly. That act of just looking at your financial plan makes you dramatically more likely to stick with it. Good luck!

— Eric Litwiller has spent the last nine years of his professional career helping people achieve their financial goals through the use of budgets, retirement vehicles, and estate planning options. He is a firm believer in the importance of using earthly riches to fulfill a mission of Christian stewardship. Eric is not a licensed financial planner.