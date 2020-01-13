YORK, Neb. — The Bethel College women’s basketball team hit 31 of 40 free throws to down York College 58-52 Saturday afternoon in KCAC play in York.

Bethel led 14-8 after the first quarter and 28-18 at the half. The Panthers got within two, 35-33, after three quarters.

York tied the game 36 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Bethel replied with a 7-0 run. York got back within two with 2:52 remaining, but Bethel got back out by 10, holding on for the win.

Both teams struggled from the field. Bethel was 12 of 44 for 27.3 percent. York was 19 of 64 for 29.7 percent. Bethel outscored York 31-11 from the line on a 31-17 edge in personal fouls. Three York starters fouled out to one for the Threshers.

Alex Bearup led Bethel with 17 points and 13 rebounds, her first career double-double. Abby Schmidt added 16 points with 10 rebounds, her 37th career double-double and ninth of the season. Melinda Vargas scored 13 points, hitting 10 of 12 from the line. Bearup also blocked four shots, followed by Schmidt with two. Schmidt broke the school career block record earlier in the week.

TaShay Jackson led York with 12 points. Amaia Diez added 11.

York drops to 1-16, 0-12 in conference play.

Bethel ends the first half of KCAC play 9-9, 5-7 in conference play. The Threshers are in ninth place in the conference, one half game out of eighth. The top eight teams advance to the conference playoffs.

Bethel opens the second half of conference play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Southwestern. The Threshers beat Southwestern 64-61 in the first meeting between the two teams Nov. 13 in North Newton. Southwestern is 8-8, 5-7 in KCAC play, after a 94-55 loss to Friends Saturday at home.

BETHEL (9-9, 5-7 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 5-9 6-8 16, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 6-13 3-4 17, Kayla Newman 0-0 5-6 5, Josie Calzonetti 0-6 4-6 4, Tierra Powell 0-1 1-2 1, Claira Spurgeon 0-1 0-0 0, Lena Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 0-1 2-2 2, Melinda Vargas 1-9 10-12 13, Macie Price 0-4 0-0 0, Sage Westerfield 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12-44 31-40 58.

YORK (1-16, 0-12 KCAC) — Kiara Pesina 0-6 1-2 1, Melody Thomsen 2-8 0-0 4, Sarah Shelbourn 3-4 2-4 8, TaShay Jackson 5-17 2-3 12, Hannah Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Deja Derrell 2-7 2-2 7, Nakia Hackel 0-0 0-0 0, Amaia Diez 3-7 3-4 11, Kendall Fike 2-8 1-2 5, Haley Scoffield 1-4 0-0 2, Yionis Keith 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 19-64 11-17 52.

Bethel;14;14;7;23;—58

York;8;10;15;19;—52

Total fouls — BC 17, YC 31. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Schmidt. YC: Pesina, Diez, Fike. 3-point shooting — BC 3-14 (Bearup 2-6, Calzonetti 0-2, Spurgeon 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-1, Vargas 1-3, Price 0-1), YC 3-11 (Pesina 0-3, Derrell 1-4, Diez 2-4). Rebounds — BC 51 (Bearup 13), YC 27 (Derrell 5). Assists — BC 10 (Bearup 2, Calzonetti 2, Fitzgerald 2, Price 2), YC 10 (Thomsen 3, Derrell 3). Turnovers — BC 29 (Bearup 8), YC 15 (Pesina 3, Shelbourn 3, Derrell 3). Blocked shots — BC 7 (Bearup 4), YC 2 (Jackson 1, Fike 1). Steals — BC 2 (Powell 1, Fitzgerald 1), YC 13 (Jackson 3, Derrell 3).