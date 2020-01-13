YORK, Neb. — The Bethel College men’s basketball team lost a seven-point lead in the last 2 1/2 minutes of play, falling to York College 84-81 in overtime Saturday in KCAC play in York.

The loss was Bethel’s second straight, dropping the Threshers to 13-5, 8-4 at the end of the first half of KCAC play. York improves to 10-8, 6-6 in KCAC play.

Bethel led by as many as 14 in the first half, but the Panthers cut it to nine at the half, 39-30. Bethel took a 16-point lead with 16:08 left in the second half. York was able to chip away at the lead, getting within one on a Tyreece Berry 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the period.

York took the lead on a DeAnte Barnes shot with 30 seconds left. Bethel came back with one of two Poe Bryant free throws to tie the game. Jaylon Scott blocked a York shot at the buzzer.

Bethel fell behind by five with 1:01 left in overtime. The Threshers got back within one with 50 seconds remaining. Berry hit two free throws with 12 seconds to play and Bethel missed a 3-point attempt at the final buzzer.

Michael Tolbert led York with 23 points. Eric Lenear scored 16, Keyaun Hoskin scored 12, Victor Lewis scored 11, Barnes scored 11 and Berry scored 10.

Bethel was led by Garrett White with a career-high 31 points. Bryant and Dakota Foster each scored 12. Jaylon Scott had 17 rebounds, two shy of his career high. Scott leads NAIA Division II in rebounds at 228.

Bethel drops into a tie for third in the KCAC with Friends, three games behind Ottawa. Bethel plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Southwestern. The Moundbuilders are 13-5, 7-5 in KCAC play, after an 86-74 win over Friends. Southwestern is on a five-game winning streak. Bethel claimed a 78-73 win over the Moundbuilders Nov. 13 in North Newton.

BETHEL (13-5, 8-4 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 2-7 7-8 12, Dakota Foster 5-9 1-2 12, Terrell Marshall 4-9 0-1 8, Danen Kistner 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 3-10 1-2 8, Greg White 0-1 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd II 2-8 0-1 4, Tavaughn Flowers 1-4 0-0 2, Garrett White 8-15 11-12 31, Scott Garriga 2-4 0-1 4, Jordan Neely 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27-67 20-27 81.

YORK (10-8, 6-6 KCAC) — Michael Tolbert 8-19 3-3 23, DeAnte Barnes 5-13 1-3 11, AV Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Tyreece Berry 3-8 3-3 10, Eric Lenear 5-13 6-8 16, Keyaun Hoskin 5-9 2-2 12, Victor Lewis 5-10 0-0 11, Kafani Williams 0-2 1-4 1, Cameron Burns 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 31-75 16-23 84.

Bethel;39;32;10;—81

York;30;41;13;—84

Total fouls — BC 22, YC 24. Technical fouls — YC: coach 3:08-2h. Fouled out — BC: Bryant, Scott. YC: Barnes, Hoskin. 3-point shooting — BC 7-21 (Bryant 1-3, Foster 1-2, Marshall 0-2, Scott 1-3, Byrd II 0-2, Flowers 0-1, Ga.White 4-7, Garriga 0-1), YC 6-25 (Tolbert 4-10, Barnes 0-1, Berry 1-3, Lenear 0-2, Hoskin 0-3, Lewis 1-5, Burns 0-1). Rebounds — BC 46 (Scott 17), YC 45 (Barnes 8). Assists — BC 15 (Byrd II 4), YC 17 (Lenear 6). Turnovers — BC 21 (Ga.White 5, Scott 5), YC 16 (Lenear 3, Hoskin 3). Blocked shots — BC 5 (Scott 5), YC 4 (Barnes 2). Steals — BC 4 (Marshall 1, Scott 1, White 1), YC 11 (Tolbert 5).