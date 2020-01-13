Kansas State Fair officials announced that longtime Southern Rock group 38 Special will return to the fair in 2020.

The band, known for its hits “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the grandstand.

It will mark the third time that the band, which has been performing since the mid-1970s, has appeared at the fair. Prior shows were in 2004, when the group appeared with REO Speedwagon, and eight years later — which was also eight years ago — in 2012.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday. The Fair’s ticket office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day to accommodate walk-in traffic and phone calls. Fans can buy tickets two days earlier, on Wednesday, by signing up for the Fair’s email list at www.KansasStateFair.com.

Ticket prices are all general admission, $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit, a new standing-room-only experience next to the stage.

“We want this to be a concert where fans can come with family or have a reunion with friends,” general manager Robin Jennison said in a news release. “With seating being general admission, all fairgoers have the opportunity to choose their great seat in the grandstand.”

Tickets purchased by Aug. 15 include gate admission.

Founded by young friends Don Barnes, Donnie Van Zant (brother of the late Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame) and Ken Lyons, the band has released 15 albums since 1976, with sales surpassing $20 million.

Other hits include “Fantasy Girl,” “Rockin’ into the Night,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where you Belong,” “Chain Lightin’” and “Second Chance.” Barnes said the band works hard to keep the energy high and the music true.

Fair officials are still finalizing the remaining grandstand concert series. Teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer was the first act added to the Fair’s current lineup, with tickets going on sale in December. She’ll perform at 3 p.m. Sept. 20.

Fair officials also advise fairgoers to be cautious when purchasing tickets. Etix is the only authorized seller for Fair tickets. Tickets can be purchased through Etix by visiting the Kansas State Fair’s website — www.kansasstatefair.com or by stopping in at the Administration Building at 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson.

After the on-sale date of Jan. 17, the ticket office will open in the spring when all the Fair’s concerts have been announced.