JENKS, Okla. — Newton wrestler Grant Treaster reached the finals of the Larry Wilkey Invitational after the first day of competition Friday in Jenks.

Newton is in 11th out of 24 teams in the team standings.

Skiatook leads the field with 220.5 pounds. Jenks is second at 141.5, followed by Southmoore at 113, Owasso at 89 and Yukon at 84.5. Newton has 67 points. The Railers were the sole Kansas team in the field.

Wrestling at 120 pounds, Treaster won his first two matches by fall. In the quarterfinals, Treaster downed Elijah Blankenship of Bartlesville by technical fall. In the semifinals, Treaster downed Jonah Hanscom of Yukon in 16 seconds. Treaster will meet 4-0 Garrett Rawlins of Jenks in the finals.

A.B. Stokes fell in the semifinals at 113 pounds to Josey Jernegan of Skiatook by fall in the second period. He will compete today in the consolation semifinals.

At 126 pounds, Colin Bybee fell in quarterfinals. At 138 pounds, Sawyer Mock lost in the quarterfinals.

At 126 pounds, Clayton Kaufman lost in the first round, but won two matches in the consolation rounds.

At 132 pounds, Avery Dutcher lost in the second round, but won two matches in the consolation rounds.

At 145 pounds, Spencer Steinmetz finished 1-1. At heavyweight, Angel Diaz Gomez finished 1-1.

Gaige Ilamsa went 1-2 at 132 pounds. Ben Reyes finished 0-2 at 152 pounds. Jamie Gonzalez finished 0-2 at 160 pounds. Clayton Smith finished 0-2 at 170 pounds. Michael Tyrell finished 0-2 at 182 pounds.

The tournament resumes today.

Larry Wilkey Inv.

Friday

Team scores — Skiatook 220.5, Jenks 141.5, Southmoore 113, Owasso 89, Yukon 84.5, Bixby 81, Enid 75, Mannford 69, Carl Junction 68, Westmoore 68, 1Newton 67, Pryor 58, Claremore 57, Moore 54, Coweta 52, Bartlesville 49, Ponca City 45, Putnam City 44, Bishop Kelley 43, Shawnee 35, Muskogee 32, Putnam City North 32, Edmond Santa Fe 15, Henryetta 4.

Newton results

113 — A.B. Stokes (3-1): 1. W Ethan Kemble (Ponca City Senior) 6-0; 2. W Tarun Vinodkumar (Bartlesville) 1:22; QF. W Lucas Spicer (Jenks) 1:18; SF. L Josey Jernegan (Skiatook) 3:29.

120 — Grant Treaster (4-0): 1. W Brenner James (Shawnee) :24; 2. W Javier Lopez (Putnam City) :36; QF. W Elijah Blankenship (Bartlesville) 15-0 tech.fall (2:19); SF. W Jonah Hanscom (Yukon) 14-6 :16.

126 — Clayton Kaufman (1-2): 1. L Kyle Bowman (Skiatook) 2:00; C1. bye; C2. W Caden Ingram (Southmoore) 3:40; C3. W Garrett Kernell (Putnam City North) 3-2.

126 — Colin Bybee (2-1): 1. W Ryker Agee (Ponca City Senior) 5:47; 2. W Garrett Kernell (Putnam City North) 13-2 maj.dec.; QF. L E.J. Tecson (Owasso) :31.

132 — Gaige llamsa (1-1): 1. W Micah Hooks (Edmond Santa Fe) 1:11; 2. L Jackson Bordwine (Mannford) 11-1 maj.dec.; C2. bye.

132 — Avery Dutcher (1-2): 1. bye; 2. L Jackson Glenn (Bishop Kelley) 7-3; C2. W Chance Benford (Carl Junction) 3:58; C3. W Kaden Paslay (Ponca City Senior) 2:00.

138 — Sawyer Mock (2-1): 1. W Jonah Stephenson (Bixby) 19-4 tech.fall (4:12); 2. W Sawyer Mock (Newton) 7-0; QF. L Trinit Zweifel (Enid) 4-2.

145 — Spencer Steinmetz (1-1): 1. L Bobby Felts (Muskogee) 4:48; C1. bye; C2. W Cadence Denton (Coweta) 3:41.

152 — Ben Reyes (0-2): 1. L Braden Irvin (Claremore) 1:02; C1. bye; C2. L Johnny Taber (Shawnee) 4:40.

160 — Jamie Gonzalez (0-2): 1. L Tre Harley (Putnam City North) 3:01; C1. Jamie Gonzalez (Newton) 1-3 bye; C2. L Isiac Shields (Carl Junction) 2:32.

170 — Clayton Smith (0-2): 1. L Tyler Hunter (Putnam City) 1:24; C1. bye; C2. L Kaden Osborne (Pryor) 1:20.

182 — Michael Tyrell (0-2): 1. L Caleb Webb (Muskogee) 1:43; C1. bye; C2. L Hudson Moudy (Coweta) 3:36.

HWT — Angel Diaz Gonzalez (1-1): 1. L Zane Trinidad (Jenks) 5:18; C1. bye; C2. W Kantynn Kaseca (Shawnee) 4:57.