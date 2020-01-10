WICHITA — Jason Salvaggio scored two goals and Mitch Gillam posted 32 saves in goal to lead the Wichita Thunder to a 3-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies.

It was the first shutout win of the season for the Thunder.

Salvaggio scored at 6:57 in the first period. He struck again with 1:03 left in regulation on an empty netter. Spencer Dorowicz scored an empty netter as time expired.

Chris Crane assisted the first goal. Fabrizio Ricci assisted the second goal. Shaquille Merasy assisted the third goal.

Wichita was outshot 32-18. Mason McDonald had 16 saves for the Grizzlies.

Utah is 18-10-4-2. Wichita is 17-16-6-0. The Thunder hosts Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and plays at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Tulsa.