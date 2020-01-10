Newton Public Library is inviting local readers to explore its collection via its new 2020 Reading Challenge.

Library staff have chosen reading prompts for each month, starting with this January’s prompt, “Read a Classic.”

The definition of a classic is up to each reader, according to NPL adult services supervisor Dan Eells.

“The point is to have fun, to shares ideas of new and enjoyable things to read and to encourage our patrons to share what they are reading with one another,” Eells said.

NPL will release videos and blog posts highlighting each month’s reading prompt, including some relevant staff picks and recommendations. The January video has already been posted to the NPL Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NewtonPublicLibraryKansas.

Patrons can also share what they are reading by posting to NPL’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The November 2020 challenge, “Read a Book We Pick Out For You,” is meant to encourage patrons to take advantage of NPL’s reader’s advisory service. Staff are always happy to take a few minutes to learn about authors and topics patrons have enjoyed in the past, then unearth three or four new books they might like.

Readers who keep track and participate in the 2020 Reading Challenge each month will receive a certificate of completion at the end of 2020.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call NPL at 316-283-2890.