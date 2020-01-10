A preliminary for hearing Andrew Martinez, 35, of Newton, who stands accused of first-degree murder, domestic battery and batterym has been delayed.

The hearing was supposed to be Friday, however, the court delayed the preliminary hearing to allow for a mental exam.

Lawyers for Martinez filed a motion to determine competency to stand trial on Jan. 6. Judge Joe Dickenson ruled Wednesday that the requested examination should occur.

The court will look at the results of the examination Jan. 30.

"Once we get that resolved, we will set a new preliminary date," said Jason Lane, prosecutor of the case.

Martinez is accused of killing Bob "Spider" Flores.

Robert Flores Sr. died as the result of an incident still under investigation that began with a 911 call at 10:27 p.m. Dec. 31. At that time, Harvey County Communications received a call via 911 reporting a disturbance in the 300 block of S.E. Fourth. A woman told dispatchers she was involved in a physical disturbance with a man. According to investigators, a stepladder was used as a weapon during the altercation between Flores and Martinez.

A later call from a witness advised there was another man on the ground who was bleeding. Officers arrived on the scene and found Flores down on the sidewalk. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez was apprehended on foot in the area shortly after the incident. Police said that Flores and Martinez lived in the same house and got into a fight that spilled out onto the lawn on New Year's Eve. Alcohol is believed to have been involved. Martinez received treatment for a broken hand from Newton Medical Center before he was booked into jail.

Martinez is also accused of domestic battery against an adult woman and battery against two juveniles.