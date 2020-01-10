The following area events have been postponed because of the weather (make-up dates if known)
Prep Basketball
Newton @ Hutchinson (TBA)
Hillsboro @ Halstead (TBA)
Hesston @ Hoisington (TBA)
Berean Academy @ Hutchinson Trinity (TBA)
Ell-Saline @ Remington (TBA)
Sedgwick @ Lyons (TBA)
Rural Vista @ Goessel (Jan. 16)
Peabody-Burns @ Centre (TBA)
Inman @ Burrton (Feb. 3, homecoming coronation will be Tuesday, Homecoming dance 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18)
Newton freshmen and JV tournaments Saturday @ Salina Central (Jan. 27)
Bowling
Cheney, Derby @ Newton (Play-Mor Lanes) (TBA)
Wrestling
(Saturday)
Halstead @ Herington Inv. (TBA)
Remington @ Burlingame Inv. (Jan. 17)
Scholar’s Bowl
Newton meet (TBA)
Music
KMEA All-State auditions (Jan. 18 at Salina Central)
Note: The Hesston wrestling team’s meet Saturday at Ellsworth has a time change: weigh ins at 8 a.m., matches start at 10 a.m.