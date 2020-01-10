The following area events have been postponed because of the weather (make-up dates if known)

Prep Basketball

Newton @ Hutchinson (TBA)

Hillsboro @ Halstead (TBA)

Hesston @ Hoisington (TBA)

Berean Academy @ Hutchinson Trinity (TBA)

Ell-Saline @ Remington (TBA)

Sedgwick @ Lyons (TBA)

Rural Vista @ Goessel (Jan. 16)

Peabody-Burns @ Centre (TBA)

Inman @ Burrton (Feb. 3, homecoming coronation will be Tuesday, Homecoming dance 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18)

Newton freshmen and JV tournaments Saturday @ Salina Central (Jan. 27)

Bowling

Cheney, Derby @ Newton (Play-Mor Lanes) (TBA)

Wrestling

(Saturday)

Halstead @ Herington Inv. (TBA)

Remington @ Burlingame Inv. (Jan. 17)

Scholar’s Bowl

Newton meet (TBA)

Music

KMEA All-State auditions (Jan. 18 at Salina Central)

Note: The Hesston wrestling team’s meet Saturday at Ellsworth has a time change: weigh ins at 8 a.m., matches start at 10 a.m.