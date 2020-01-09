TOPEKA — Washburn University has announced its President's List and Dean's List honorees for the fall 2019 semester.

To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Nearly 650 students qualified for the President's List, while more than 950 undergraduate and graduate students qualified for the Dean's List. Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

Students from Harvey County receiving said academic honors included:

Alaina Dunlavy of Hesston, President's List.Kaitlyn Schrock of Hesston, President's ListHope Thiel of Burns, President's List.Shae Ware of Sedgwick, President's List.Emily Gile of Newton, Dean's List.Bryce Rush of Halstead, Dean's List.Daphne Williams of Halstead, Dean's List.Cassidy Funk of North Newton, Dean's List.Samantha Huebert of Halstead, Dean's List.