Today’s Birthday (01/09/20). What would you love to be, do and have this year? Realize personal dreams with steady, coordinated efforts. A winter spotlight illuminates you before shifting tides redirect a partnership. Summer transitions redirect you to new levels of romance and collaboration. Let your word be your bond.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Obligations vie with new tasks for your time. Secrets get revealed. Find efficiencies. Clean a mess and savor the results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Get into a learning phase. Bad news, gossip and rumors swirl. Find reliable information despite propaganda or false theories. Communicate with trusted sources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Monitor finances. Expenses could be larger than expected. Cut extras and frills. Consider long-term impacts of purchases or compromises. Plug a cash flow leak.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially sensitive. Don’t let bad news or difficult circumstances get you down. Ignore lies and rumors. Talk with people you love and trust.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet soothe your spirit. Noise and confusion abound; settle into a sanctuary. Review recent events and allow time to process. Nurture yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Support friends and be supported through a community change. A situation may appear bleak. Share love, food and resources. It gets better together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of business. Keep deadlines and promises. Manage responsibilities despite challenges or distractions. Reward yourself with extra rest and recreation later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Monitor conditions before getting on the road. Study current events, traffic and weather. Slow for barriers and obstacles. Reconsider your route or destination.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review financial obligations and budgeted expenses. Keep balances positive by adjusting. More is not always better. Avoid arguments. Join forces for common gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate to refine plans with your partner. Choose privacy over publicity. Speak your truth and listen to another’s. Respect boundaries. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Balance increased demand with existing energy and resources. Slow to avoid accident or injury. It could seem like everyone wants your attention. Rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay sensitive to another’s feelings. Avoid spontaneous outbursts. Apologize when appropriate. Patiently consider solutions. Relax and enjoy your favorite hobbies and games together.