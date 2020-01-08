In what appears to be a crowded GOP primary, one candidate is running for the U.S. Senate in Kansas as a Republican socialist.

Brian Matlock said both the Republican and Democratic parties overwhelmingly serve the interests of wealthy corporations.

He said the cost of health care, education and housing have risen while wages have been stagnant.

“We need a different way forward,” he said.

Matlock, who visited the Leavenworth Times on Tuesday, said he supports more power being placed in the hands of people at the community level to solve needs.

He believes there can be a coalition between what he calls good neighbor Republicans and common sense socialists.

Matlock, 35, is seeking the Republican nomination in the race for the Senate seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts. Roberts has announced he will not seek reelection this year.

Originally from Idaho, Matlock has lived in Kansas City, Kansas, for 11 years. He is a candidate for a doctorate in economics.

Matlock admits to having switched his party affiliation to the Democratic Party in 2016 to vote for Bernie Sanders in that year’s Democratic caucus. Matlock said he voted for a third party presidential candidate in the 2016 general election because he did not like the options offered by the two major parties.

One of the things Matlock is advocating for as a senatorial candidate is a job guarantee program, which he proposes would be federally funded but locally administered.

He said such a program would serve as a stabilizer for the economy. He said the program could be relied on during periods of rising unemployment. He said people could transition from the program as the economy improves.

Matlock also supports providing Medicare to everyone in the country.

“It would be more efficient,” he said.

He said such a program can easily be paid for. If people look at the cost of health care as a tax, he said, they would save money through a Medicare for all system.

Several other Republicans have announced they are running for their party’s nomination in the U.S. Senate race including U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

With no name recognition and without the backing of large donors, Matlock acknowledges he is facing an uphill battle in the Republican primary. But he feels the race is winnable.

He points to the low approval rating of Congress.

“People know there is a problem and what we’re doing now is not working,” he said.

Matlock believes a crowded primary race helps a candidate who is an outsider.

