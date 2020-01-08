Police are looking for a man after an incident at a home in Salina Tuesday sent a woman to the hospital.

Salina Police said at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday it was called to the intersection of Osage and Republic Avenues for a female who was hit over the head.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were informed the victim, Ashley Hagan, 30, of Salina, was at the emergency room.

Police said Hagan arrived at home to a residence in the 900 block of Osage Avenue earlier and that a man, who she has a relationship with, had several people at the house, which upset her. Police said Hagan and the man got into an argument and the man shoved her backwards, causing her to bite her lip.

Police said Hagan then walked down the hallway, the man struck her over the head multiple times with a small bag that had a hard item in it. Hagan had a 1-inch laceration on her head that required two staples.

Before officers arrived to the scene, the man had already left. Police are looking for the man, described as black and 31 years old.

Hagan and the man have an 11-year old child together and she is currently pregnant.