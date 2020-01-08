Goshen College announces Dean's List

GOSHEN, Ind. — Goshen College recently recognized 188 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2019 Dean's List.

Kristin Jantzen, a sophomore English and Secondary Education major from Newton, was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester Dean's List at Goshen College. Jantzen is a graduate of Newton High School.

The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.

Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies.

Washburn University announces fall academics honorees

TOPEKA — Washburn University has announced its President's List and Dean's List honorees for the fall 2019 semester.

To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Nearly 650 students qualified for the President's List, while more than 950 undergraduate and graduate students qualified for the Dean's List. Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

Students from Harvey County receiving said academic honors included:

• Alaina Dunlavy of Hesston, President's List.

• Kaitlyn Schrock of Hesston, President's List

• Hope Thiel of Burns, President's List.

• Shae Ware of Sedgwick, President's List.

• Emily Gile of Newton, Dean's List.

• Bryce Rush of Halstead, Dean's List.

• Daphne Williams of Halstead, Dean's List.

• Cassidy Funk of North Newton, Dean's List.

• Samantha Huebert of Halstead, Dean's List.

NHS Fine Arts hosting hog roast

The Newton High School Fine Arts boosters will host a whole hog host in the NHS commons area during the home basketball games against Hutchinson from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7.

Meals will be available for $7 and include a roast pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, pickle spear, pie and drink. Just a pie and drink will cost $3, while extra sandwiches will also be available for $3. Takeout will be available and all proceeds will go toward Fine Arts scholarships, classroom projects and student support.

Pharmacy students from KU visit Harvey County

LAWRENCE — Sixteen University of Kansas School of Pharmacy students took a three-day trip across Kansas this week to visit 13 independent community pharmacies.

Dean Ronald Ragan and Senior Associate Dean Gene Hotchkiss accompanied the students on the annual trip, sponsored by the KU Chapter of the National Community Pharmacists Association (KU–NCPA). NCPA is a professional pharmacy student organization that promotes independent pharmacy as a career option.

Hotchkiss, who serves as adviser to the group, said the visitation program allows students the opportunity to learn firsthand the details of owning and running an independent pharmacy. Students spent close to an hour at each location and spoke with the owners on topics such as business management, customer relations, community service, quality of life as an independent practitioner and more.

Hotchkiss said the annual trip also strengthens relationships between pharmacy students and pharmacy owners in Kansas. The hope is that the connections made will lead to transitions of ownership and a continuation of vital pharmacy care services to Kansans.

“Independent community pharmacies are critical health care resources for rural communities,” Hotchkiss said. “In addition to traditional prescription services, they provide a broad scope of patient-centered pharmacy care services, including medication therapy management, medical supplies, durable medical equipment, oxygen and respiratory equipment.”

Among those independent pharmacies visited was Hesston Pharmacy, which was a stop on the tour Jan. 7.