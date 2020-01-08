Newton High School teacher Mollie Mills-Weis has been honored as a 2020 Kansas Horizon Award recipient. These awards are given to educators who have completed and excelled in their first year of teaching. On Jan. 7, Mills-Weis received a phone call from Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson to notify her of the award.

“It’s such a great honor,” Mills-Weis said. “It’s really validating and affirming of all the hard work and time. The first year of teaching is really stressful. To get this award, really solidifies that making the choice to become a teacher was the right thing.”

Mills-Weis is a graduate of Newton High School and is currently a math teacher at the high school. She is in her second year as an educator. Mills-Weis earned a bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Central Oklahoma. Before joining the team at Newton High School, she was working on a master’s to doctorate program at Oklahoma University. She was a teacher’s assistant there.

“When I was tutoring people, my favorite part was the ‘aha’ moment when a student finally got it,” Mills-Weis said. “That just really motivated me to see that I wanted to experience more of those ‘aha’ moments with students.”

Once she realized she was ready for a change, she enrolled in Wichita State University’s Transition to Teaching program.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education website, there are four different regions. A selection committee chooses four elementary classroom teachers and four secondary classroom teachers in each region. Thirty-two teachers in Kansas are given this award every year.