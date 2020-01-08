'Business Games' registration open

The Newton Business Games registrations are due Jan. 14 at Newton Rec Center. The event is Jan. 30, and team check-in will start at 5 p.m. The business games will feature two- to six-person teams from local businesses that will compete in cornhole, bocce ball and pickleball played in a tournament style.

The fee is $50 per team and includes T-shirts. Participants must be 18 or older. Minimum enrollment is four teams, and maximum enrollment is 12 teams. For information or to sign up, call 316-283-7330.

K of C to host free-throw contest

The annual Knights of Columbus free-throw contest will be Jan. 12 at St. Mary's Catholic School gym. Doors open at noon, registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the contest begins at 1 p.m.

The competition is open to all boys and girls between 9 and 14. There is no cost to participate. All boys and girls will compete in their respective age divisions. Winners will receive medals and progress through district, regional and state-level competition.

