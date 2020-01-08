JUNCTION CITY — Technology changes rapidly in every aspect of life. For farmers, keeping up with all changes in equipment, analysis methods and best practices can make a major difference in their productivity and, ultimately, their bottom line.

From aerial crop-monitoring drones to driverless tractors, the present and future of Kansas agriculture takes center stage at the Kansas Agricultural Technologies Conference Jan. 16-17 at the Geary County Convention Center, 310 Hammons Drive in Junction City.

The conference is sponsored by the Kansas Ag Research & Technology Association (KARTA) and K-State Research and Extension.

KARTA designs the annual conference to be a thought-provoking forum for the exchange of information about new and old technologies with a focus on supporting scientifically valid on-farm research efforts and increasing overall farm business profitability.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, with the opening session featuring a look at how a growing farming operation in Kansas is getting, managing and using data.

A 5 p.m. social hour and poster session will be followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Following the dinner will be a 7 p.m. keynote titled “Will Technology Transform Business Models? — Farming as a Service,” presented by Craig Rupp of Sabanto Ag. The evening session a lively interactive discussion between the presenter and attendees.

The second day’s featured presentations include:

• Quantifying Quality – Development and Deployment of On-the-Go Protein Sensing

• On-Farm Experiences with Emerging Tech: Protein Sensing and Waterjet Seeding

• A “rapid-fire” session of Precision Ag Research Updates from KSU faculty

Admission for both days costs $325 and includes meals and refreshments. Ag students at any Kansas post-secondary school are eligible for a reduced rate of $75 per day.

Funds raised through registration fees will be used to provide 2020 research grants and technology workshops that are held in various locations across the state.

To register online or download a printable schedule and registration form, visit www.karta-online.org/events.