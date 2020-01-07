A 19-year-old man who was shot Monday night in the Old Town neighborhood of west-central Topeka was subsequently arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the incident, authorities said Tuesday morning.

The arrested man, identified as Amari L. Wilkerson, of Topeka, was being held on a $50,000 cash or professional surety bond on Tuesday in the Shawnee County Jail.

The incident in which Wilkerson was injured was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near S.W. 8th and Western.

According to police Lt. Ron Ekis, officers were sent to the area after receiving several reports of multiple gunshots.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — later identified as Wilkerson — suffering from an injury initially believed to be a gunshot wound, Ekis said.

The man was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The victim's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers located a vehicle containing "a significant amount of illegal drugs" during their investigation.

Koenen said Wilkerson refused to cooperate with the police investigation, which "centered on an attempted sale of illegal drugs that resulted in a robbery attempt" and which culminated with the shooting.

Wilkerson was taken to a Topeka hospital where he was treated, then released, Koenen said.

Wilkerson was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in connection with distributing or possessing with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school; distributing or possessing with intent to sell to a minor drug paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of a school; and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred near Topeka High School, whose northwest corner is at S.W. 8th and Western.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.p3tips.com/128.