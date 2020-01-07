A Leavenworth County man was taken to the hospital after an all-terrain vehicle overturned, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 11:19 Sunday near Loring and Chieftain roads.

A 63-year-old man was driving the vehicle on his property located off of Loring Road when the vehicle overturned, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The man was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.