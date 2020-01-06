ARKANSAS CITY — Docking Bancshares, Inc. parent company of Arkansas City, KS based Union State Bank has received final regulatory approval to acquire Midland Financial Corporation and its subsidiary Midland National Bank headquartered in Newton. The closing of the transaction is effective immediately.

“We were pleased to receive the approval so quickly and we have already begun the process of integrating the two organizations, working with teams from both banks. We want this to be a smooth transition for Midland customers and will be working hard to ensure that it is. We want to assure Midland customers that we will provide best-in-class banking services and continue to be a strong and visible partner to the Newton community,” said Eric Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union State Bank.

Midland National Bank will continue to operate separately as “Midland, a division of Union State Bank”, until the third quarter of 2020 when the banking systems are converted. At that time, the bank will rebrand to Union State Bank.

Until the bank system conversion and rebranding is complete, customers of Union State Bank and Midland National Bank should continue to conduct business as usual at their existing bank locations. Customers should continue to use their same checks, debit cards, online banking and other services. Midland National Bank customers can expect to receive additional information from Union State Bank well in advance of any changes. If customers have questions, they should contact their local branch office. Ron Lang, President of Midland National Bank, has agreed to continue as Union State Bank’s Newton Market President and will be available to answer questions and assist Midland customers with the transition.

“We are pleased to welcome Midland National Bank customers to our Union State Bank family. They will continue to do business with the same familiar faces they know, and we will continue to offer the hometown service and hometown values to which they’ve grown accustomed. We are extremely pleased to welcome our new Newton area customers to Union State Bank,” said Bill Docking, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board for Docking Bancshares, Inc.

With the closing of this transaction Union State Bank’s total asset size is approximately $475 million and adds five additional Kansas banking locations.

Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. and The Capital Corporation served as financial advisors, and Stinson LLP served as legal counsel to Docking Bancshares, Inc. Hampton & Royce, L.C. served as legal counsel to Midland Financial Corporation.

Docking Bancshares, Inc. is a privately held holding company, headquartered in Arkansas City and the parent company of Union State Bank. Since 1956 control of Union State Bank has resided with the Docking Family, with Bill Docking serving as the Board Chairman and Brian Docking serving as Senior Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors. Eric Kurtz has served as the President since 2011 and the CEO since 2014. As of June 30, 2019, the holding company and its subsidiary bank had assets totaling $339 million.

Founded in 1908, Union State Bank has ten banking locations serving communities of Arkansas City, Udall, Winfield and Wichita in Kansas and Bartlesville and Edmond in Oklahoma. Union State Bank offers a full range of electronic, deposit and cash management services, as well as business and agriculture, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans. To learn more, visit their website at www.myunionstate.com.