ALLEN, Texas — Jordan Topping scored three goals and Gabriel Gagne added two goals with an assist to lead the Allen Americans to a 7-2 win over the Wichita Thunder Saturday in ECHL play at the Allen Events Center.

The Americans led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 after the second.

Corey Durocher scored a goal with an assist for the Americans. Alex Guptill also scored a goal. Oliver Archambault and Jack Sadek each dished two assists.

Jake Paterson stopped 30 of 32 shots in goal for Allen.

Fabrizio Ricci scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. Jason Salvaggio also scored a goal. Evan Weninger had 26 saves for Wichita.

Allen leads the ECHL Mountain Division at 24-7-5-1. Wichita is in fifth place in the division at 15-16-6-0. The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings improved to 4-0 after a 9-6 win over the Amarillo Bombers Saturday night at Hartman Arena in Major Arena Soccer League 2 play.

Leonardo Catarina and Jared Robbins each scored two goals with an assist to lead the Wings. Kevin Ten Eyck and David Lucio each added a pair of goals. Daniel Sack scored a goal with an assist.

Steven Hamersky stopped 22 of 28 shots in goal for the Wings.

Julio Vargas led the Bombers with three goals and two assists. Conrod Gouldbourne and Abel Olivas each added a goal. Jose Chavez had eight saves in goal for the Bombers.

Amarillo drops to 2-3 in MASL2 play.

Wichita hosts the New Mexico Runners at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hartman Arena. The Runners are in third place in the MASL2 at 4-2.

LENEXA — The Kansas Golf Association and Kansas City Golf Association will merge to become Central Links Golf.

“The name Central Links Golf represents, to us, what it is that is special about the game of golf,” executive director Doug Habel said. “It links people together across generations, communities, and clubs. It is our hope that we can help to strengthen these links, to build a thriving golf community in our area.”

According to the release, CLG will continue “the tradition of those founding organizations by providing top-notch competitive opportunities for men, women, boys, and girls. Central Links Golf will also continue to provide member clubs with the same level of outstanding knowledge and support. Central Links Golf will be led by a group of volunteer board members from across the state of Kansas. All current staff members from the Kansas City Golf Association and Kansas Golf Association will continue to serve in their respective roles.”

Newton has hosted a number of Kansas Golf Association events in the past and is the current home of The Railer: the KGA Men’s Stroke Play Championship, which will be held June 26 to 28 this year at Sand Creek Station.

Sand Creek Station will also host a qualifying round of the Kansas Men’s Amateur Match Play Championships June 29, the Kansas Women’s Amateur July 13 and 14, the Kansas Men’s Senior and Mid-Amateur Series May 20 and the Kansas Junior Golf Association Wichita Area Junior Tour June 23.

Hesston Golf Course will host the KJGA North Central Junior Tour event June 9.

PRINCETON, N.J. — The rosters for the ECHL Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Star Teams have been set for the ECHL All-Star Classic at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Wichita Thunder will host a draft Wednesday to determine the other two teams in the four-team round-robin tournament.

The games will be 3-on-3. After the round-robin phase of play, the four teams will enter a knockout phase.

In addition, four members of the U.S. Women’s National Team will compete — Olympic gold medalists Dani Cameranesi, Kali Flanagan and Gigi Marvin and three-time World Champion Annie Pankowski. One player will be assigned to each team. The four also will compete in the skills competitions between games.

The teams are as follows:

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

D Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D Joseph Duszak, Newfoundland Growlers

D T.J. Melancon, Brampton Beast

D Logan Roe, Florida Everblades

F Roman Ammirato, Norfolk Admirals

F Ralph Cuddemi, Reading Royals

F Jake Elmer, Maine Mariners

F Tommy Marchin, Atlanta Gladiators

F Robbie Payne, Adirondack Thunder

F Liam Pecararo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F Jordan Samuels-Thomas, Worcester Railers

F Brendan Warren, Jacksonville Icemen

Western Conference All-Stars

G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Cincinnati Cyclones

D Brady Norrish, Idaho Steelheads

D Taylor Richart, Utah Grizzlies

D Justin Woods, Kansas City Mavericks

F Cam Brown, Wheeling Nailers

F Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

F J.J. Piccinich, Tulsa Oilers

F Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush

F Dylan Sadowy, Kalamazoo Wings

F Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

F Shawn St-Amant, Fort Wayne Komets

F Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson Community College named Drew Dallas as its new football coach, succeeding Rion Rhoades, who took a position at the University of Arkansas.

Dallas was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at HCC, helping to lead the team to a 10-2 season. The team finished ranked third in the NJCAA polls.

“This is a pretty special way to end the 2019 year,” Dallas said. “It’s even greater going into 2020, knowing how excited I am to lead the Blue Dragon program and move it forward.

“We have a great football program in place. With change, there is always an opportunity to make it better, and that’s the challenge.”

Before coming to Hutchinson, Dallas coached at NCAA Division II Angelo State from 2011 to 2018, serving as offensive coordinator his last two seasons. He helped lead the team to the Lone Star Conference title and an NCAA Division II playoff berth in 2014 and to the Heart of Texas Bowl in 2017 and 2018. He played two years at Fort Hays State and two years at Kansas Wesleyan.