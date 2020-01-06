KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College women’s basketball team was outscored 43-24 in the second half, falling to Avila 65-50 Saturday in KCAC play in Kansas City, Mo.

Bethel led 15-5 after the first quarter. The Eagles cut the deficit to four at the half, 26-24. Avila made a 22-13 third-quarter run to take the lead and held off the Threshers in the fourth.

Avila, which received votes in the latest NAIA Division II poll, improved to 7-6, 7-3 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 7-9, 3-7 in KCAC play.

Paige Bunn led the Eagles with 16 points. Taylor Faulkner added 12.

Alex Bearup led the Threshers with 13 points. Josie Calzonetti added 12. Abby Schmidt had nine points with 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Bethel hit just 34 percent from the field (19 of 56) and 43 percent from the free throw line (six of 14). Avila was 21 of 49 from the field (43 percent) and 19 of 27 from the line (70 percent).

Bethel hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Wednesday. OWU is 10-5, 6-4 in the conference, after a 62-49 loss on the road at Tabor.

BETHEL (7-9, 3-7 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 3-7 3-4 9, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 5-13 0-0 13, Kayla Newman 1-3 0-0 2, Kendall Michalski 1-7 0-2 2, Josie Calzonetti 5-11 0-0 12, Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Claira Spurgeon 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 0-1 0-0 0, Lindsey Heim 1-2 0-0 3, Brielle Hampton 3-8 0-2 6, Melinda Vargas 0-2 1-4 1, Sage Westerfield 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 19-56 6-14 50.

AVILA (7-6, 7-3 KCAC) — Dani Rehor 4-9 0-0 9, Taylor Faulkner 2-12 7-10 12, Fyfe Berry 3-4 0-0 7, Brittany Freeman 0-2 0-2 0, Matti Morgan 1-6 3-3 5, Nimo Samana 2-4 3-4 7, Paige Bunn 6-9 4-5 16, Paige Esry 3-3 2-3 9. Totals 21-49 19-27 65.

Bethel;15;11;13;11;—50

Avila;5;17;22;21;—65

Total fouls — BC 22, AU 20. Technical fouls — BC: coach 7:18-4q. Fouled out — AU: Samana. 3-point shooting — BC 6-24 (Bearup 3-8, Michalski 0-4, Calzonetti 2-6, Fitzgerald 0-1, Heim 1-1, Hampton 0-3, Vargas 0-1), AU 4-15 (Rehor 1-4, Faulkner 1-6, Berry 1-1, Morgan 0-1, Bunn 0-2, Esry 1-1). Rebounds — BC 39 (Schmidt 13), AU 31 (Bunn 7, Esry 7). Assists — BC 10 (Schmidt 3), AU 13 (Faulkner 4). Turnovers — BC 24 (Bearup 7), AU 17 (Bunn 4, Faulkner 4). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Schmidt 3), AU 4 (Faulkner 2). Steals — BC 9 (Schmidt 2, Calzonetti 2, Vargas 2), AU 9 (Faulkner 2, Samana 2, Bunn 2). Officials — Boor, Tooley, Decker. Attendance — 175.