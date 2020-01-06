1. Support the Rose family

The Halstead Sons of the American Legion, with the help of community volunteers, will serve chicken wings and fries from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at the post, 201 E. First Street, Halstead, as a fundraiser for the Rose Family.

Funds raised during the dinner will assist the family of Payton Rose, a middle schooler who passed away in his sleep, with funeral expenses.

Several different flavors of wings will be served, and to go orders will be welcomed.

2. Enjoy live music

Jazzplay, a traditional jazz-blues quintet, will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Moxie's Grill and Brew Pub, 1420 Old Main. There is no cover for this show.

3. Go for a run

Run the Neuf returns Jan. 11. The race offers 9K and 2-mile course options. All runners receive a timing bib, commemorative buff and post race treats at Mojo's. Regular registration runs Dec. 10-Jan. 9 and is $45 for the 9K and $35 for the 2-mile. Late registration will be available Jan. 10 at packet pickup and Jan. 11 before the race and is $50 for the 9K and $40 for the 2-mile. The race will begin at 10 a.m. at Bethel College in North Newton. Proceeds benefit the the Neuf Memorial Scholarship at Hesston College and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online registration is available at runtheneuf.neuf.ca/registration.

4. Get in the game

The Newton Business Games will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Newton Rec Center. Team check-in starts at 5. The business games will feature 2-6 person teams from local businesses who will compete in cornhole, bocce ball and pickleball played in a tournament style. Fee is $50 per team and includes T-shirts. Participants must be 18 or older. Minimum enrollment is four teams, maximum enrollment is 12 teams. For information or to sign up, call 316-283-7330.

5. Learn self defense

A self-defense class for teen girls and women age 12 and older will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Newton Recreation Center, 415 N. Poplar. Register today by calling 316-283-7330. Cost is $15 per person.