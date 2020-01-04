Roger Olson is retiring after 52 years of service at Mid Continent Cabinetry Norcraft. A party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson Rd., Newton. No gifts please.
