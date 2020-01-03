Artwork from the collaborative artists of The Newton Murals & Arts Project will be featured in the Susan Kohen Gallery at the Carriage Factory Art Gallery with a fundraiser and gallery-opening event at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 in conjunction with the Third Thursday event.

Artwork from more than a dozen collaborative artists will be displayed in the Susan Kohen Gallery located on the Mezzanine Level at the Carriage Factory Art Gallery. The artwork displayed will be in a variety of sizes, but each piece has been created for outdoor display.

The gallery opening event will include a chili and cornbread supper for a suggested donation of $5 per person. Several flavors of chili and cornbread will be available, as well as water and hot chocolate. Live music will be provided by blues artist Doug Everingham.

NMAP will also have select items for sale, such as custom greeting cards and coloring books featuring artwork from the muralists who are passionate about enhancing Newton with more stunning, large-scale outdoor art. All proceeds from the meal, products and artwork purchases will go directly to NMAP to help fund future mural projects in and around Newton.