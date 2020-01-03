A gas station and convenience store was robbed early Friday in southwest Topeka, and the assailant remained at large late in the morning, authorities said.

The robbery was reported around 3 a.m. at the Kicks 66 store at 3300 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Authorities said a male entered the business and robbed it of cash before he fled from the scene.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

Munoz said the robber was described as a white male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt that was inside-out, faded jeans and "grayish" shoes.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.