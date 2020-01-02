Bethel named

top program

The Bethel College football team was named the NAIA Team of the Year by Triple Option Report, a Twitter page that concentrates on college football teams that employ the offense.

Bethel set the school single-season rushing record at 4,084 yards, which led the nation in the NAIA in both total rushing offense and rushing offense per game (371.3 yards). Bethel was ninth in total offense per game at 438.9 yards.

Bethel broke the single-game rushing record at 531 yards against both Ottawa and Texas College.

Bethel finished the season 8-3, 7-3 in KCAC play, taking second in the conference and finishing 24th in the NAIA post-season poll.

Bethel also was named most improved small school of the year, going from 3-7 in 2018 to 8-3 last season.

Under coach Terry Harrison, Bethel employs the flexbone offense, similar to that used by service academies Navy and Air Force, which both finished 11-2 and won the Liberty and Cheez-It bowls respectively. Newton’s Kaden Remsberg was the leading rusher for Air Force and the offensive MVP in the bowl game.

The report named Navy as the NCAA Division I-FBS team of the year, Kennesaw State the Division I-FCS team of the year, Harding University the NCAA Division II team of the year and Salisbury University the NCAA Division III team of the year.

Malcom Perry of Navy was named big school player of the year. Jack Lanham of Salisbury was named small school player of the year.

Ken Niumataloli was named big school coach of the year. Sherman Wood of Salisbury was named small school coach of the year.

Navy also was named most improved big school team of the year, going from 3-10 last season to 11-2 this season.

Hendrickson

starts 8-2

COLORADO SPRINGS — Newton High School graduate Wyatt Hendrickson is off to an 8-2 start at 285 pounds (heavyweight) for the Air Force Prep School wrestling team.

He finished 3-0 at the Bob Smith Open in Hays, 2-2 in the Northern Colorado Open in Greeley, Colo., and 3-0 at the Wyoming Cowboy Invitational at Laramie, Wyo.

Both of his losses came against NCAA Division I wrestlers and he avenged one of those losses.

The Air Force Prep program lasts 10 months. According to the Air Force, cadet candidates who complete the program have about a 75 to 80 percent chance of receiving an appointment to the US Air Force Academy, also located in Colorado Springs.