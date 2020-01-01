Phillipsburg resident, Dennis B. Horn, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg, at the age of 77.



He was born January 24, 1942 in Phillips County, the son of Albert and Ethel (Inman) Horn.



Dennis was united in marriage to Carol K. Portenier on December 31, 1961 in Phillipsburg. She survives.



Other survivors include two sons, Randall of Phillipsburg and Darin of McPherson; three daughters, Teresa Groff of Imperial, Nebrasja, Christina Wilhelms of Jacksonville, Florida and Sheila Niblock of Phillipsburg; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.



Cremation was planned. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 4, 2019) in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor James Peterson officiating.



Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, where the family will receive friends for visitation from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. that evening.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillips County Retirement Center or American Lung Association.



Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661, is in charge of arrangements.



Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.



