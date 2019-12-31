INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Mitch Hults scored 52 seconds into overtime to give Kansas City a 2-1 win over the Thunder Tuesday at the Silvertein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

Spencer Dorowicz scored for Wichita early in the second period with an assist by Ostap Safin and Vincent Desharnais. Kansas City tied the game late in the second period on a goal by Darian Dziurzynski with assists from Hults and Zach Osburn.

Osburn and Rocco Carzo assisted on the overtime game winner.

Wichita was outshot 34-21. Nick Schneider had 20 saves in goal for the Mavericks. Mitch Gillam had 32 saves for Wichita.

Wichita is 15-15-5-0, while Kansas City is 13-16-2-0. Wichita plays at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Allen.

THUNDER SIGNS ROOKIE — The Thunder signed rookie forward Frankie Melton.

A native of St. Louis, Melton started the season on an amateur tryout with the Tulsa Oilers in training camp. He signed with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring eight goals with four assists in 16 games.

He played a season at Ferris State University, an NCAA Division I school in Michigan, scoring four goals with eight assists in 29 games.

He played three seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League in Corpus Christi, Bismarck and Shreveport, scoring 42 goals with 29 assists in 97 games. He had two assists in 13 playoff games.