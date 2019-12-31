MEMPHIS — Navy used every second afforded it to escape Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with a win in the 61st Liberty Bowl on Tuesday.

The Midshipmen got a 23-yard field goal from Bijan Nichols with 2 seconds left in the game to beat Kansas State 20-17. Nichols missed a 38-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter that would've put Navy up 20-10. Kansas State tied the score with 5:14 left to play on a Skylar Thompson 1-yard quarterback sneak.

"I knew he was going to make that," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "He's a tough, hard-nosed kid. Made a ton of kicks throughout the year."

The win was Navy's 11th of the season, tying a school record. The Midshipmen finished 11-2.

Kansas State finished 8-5.

Navy, facing a fourth-and-3 at the Kansas State 46-yard line, dialed up a trick play to put itself in position to win the game. Quarterback Malcolm Perry (the Liberty Bowl MVP) pitched the ball to C.J. Williams, who completed a 41-yard pass to receiver Chance Warren. That put the ball at the Kansas State 5-yard line, setting up the game-winning field goal.

"I was hoping we would've gotten the first down (on third down)," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "But I said, if we don't, we'll throw the halfback pass. When we didn't get it (on third down), I was like, 'Oh, crap,' because I really wanted the first down. (But) Malcolm showed great composure. C.J. threw a great ball and Chance came up with a big catch.

"Sometimes you take gambles, man. I can't explain it. There wasn't anything, like a report, that said this was the time to do it. Fortunately, our guys executed well."

Here are five observations from the Liberty Bowl:

Prolific Malcolm Perry

Navy’s senior quarterback didn’t need much, by his standards, to become the most prolific single-season rushing quarterback in NCAA history.

Malcolm Perry came into the game 117 rushing yards shy of breaking former Northern Illinois star Jordan Lynch’s record. The Clarksville native eclipsed that just after halftime. The 9-yard record-breaking run got Navy to the Kansas State 33-yard line. Four plays later, the Midshipmen took a 17-10 lead.

Perry finished with 213 yards on 28 carries, setting the single-season rushing record for a quarterback at 2,017 yards and the program record for rushing yards in a bowl game. The previous record-holder for a bowl game, Ricky Dobbs, rushed for 166 yards against Missouri in the 2009 Texas Bowl.

Narrow misses

Trouble for Kansas State started early.

The Wildcats, who received the game’s opening kickoff, were moving the ball well on their first possession, reaching Navy’s 41-yard line. But a pair of drops halted any chance of momentum.

Thompson slightly underthrew running back Jordon Brown, who had plenty of running room, on second-and-6. Two plays later, on fourth-and-4, Thompson rolled out and found a streaking Phillip Brooks. The ball hit Brooks in his hands, then fell to the turf around the 10-yard line.

Trickery

Navy and its triple-option offense are known for one thing. And creative play-calling isn’t it.

But that’s what the Midshipmen gave their opponent on the final play of a touchdown drive early in the third quarter. Perry took the snap and rolled left with almost all of the Navy offense. Warren was the only player going against the grain. Perry flipped it to Warren, who coasted 20 yards for the score that put Navy up 17-10.

A series of unfortunate events

The Wildcats were poised to respond to the go-ahead chunk play, pouncing on the ensuing kickoff with a 52-yard return that set them up at the Navy 40.

Then, things went south – or, more accurately, due north. Driving toward the south end zone and facing fourth-and-1, Thompson picked up the first down on a short quarterback sneak. But right guard Tyler Mitchell was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which pushed the Wildcats back 15 yards. On the next play, they lost 18 more when an errant snap sailed over Thompson’s head.

Two plays later, Thompson was sacked for the third time (a loss of 1 yard) and subsequently fumbled. Kansas State recovered again but punted it back to Navy on the next play.

Special special teams

The Wildcats offense spent much of the Liberty Bowl spinning its wheels.

Before Kansas State’s 79-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, Chris Klieman’s team had a robust 83 yards of total offense. But the Wildcats stayed within striking distance thanks in large part to Brooks’ standout special teams effort early in the second quarter.

Trailing 3-0, Brooks fielded a Navy punt at his own 34-yard line and scored untouched. The 66-yard punt return was the second-longest in Liberty Bowl history. Norman Jefferson’s 79-yard punt return for touchdown against Baylor in 1985 is the longest in the bowl game’s history.

Navy;3;7;7;3;—20

Kansas St.;0;10;0;7;—17

Scoring

1q. N Nichols 21-yd. field goal 4:26.

2q. KS KS Brooks 66-yd. punt return (Lynch kick) 13:13.

2q. N Makekau 27-yd. pass from M.Perry (Nichols kick) 9:31.

2q. KS Lynch 39-yd. field goal 2:27

3q. N C.Warren 20-yd. run (Nichols kick) 10:15.

4q. KS Thompson 1-yd. run (Lynch kick) 5:14.

4q. N Nichols 23-yd. field goal :02.

Team stats

;Nav.;KSU

First downs;19;10

Rushes-yards;54-323;27-46

Passing;98;124

Comp-Att-Int;6-9-0;10-14-0

Return Yards;0;145

Punts-Avg.;3-39.3;3-51.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;4-1

Penalties-Yards;7-55;5-40

Time of Poss.;36:31;23:29

Individual stats

RUSHING — Navy: M.Perry 28-213, C.Williams 2-34, Makekau 6-24, J.Carothers 13-22, C.Warren 1-20, Fells 2-9, N.Smith 1-1, (Team) 1-0. Kansas St.: Gilbert 8-39, J.Brown 3-13, Brooks 1-4, J.Wright 2-3, Thompson 9-3, Trotter 1-2, Knowles 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 20).

PASSING — Navy: C.Williams 1-1-0-41, M.Perry 5-7-0-57, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Kansas St.: Thompson 10-14-0-124.

RECEIVING — Navy: Cooper 3-25, C.Warren 1-41, Makekau 1-27, R.Mitchell 1-5. Kansas St.: Knowles 5-47, Gill 2-57, Schoen 2-12, L.Long 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Navy, Nichols 38.

Attendance — 50,515.