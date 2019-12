A car had a tire and rim stolen before being left on blocks in Salina last week.

Salina Police said sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 1:55 p.m. Friday, a Pontiac in the 500 block of Charles Street was the latest to have its tire and rim stolen, the lug nuts were left at the scene.

Police said in the past few months three such incidents have happened, with one at Conklin Cars a couple months ago and another in the past few weeks at the north end of Salina where all four tires were stolen.