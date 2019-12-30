RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was a rough weekend for the Wichita Thunder hockey team in a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush.

The Thunder fell 4-3 Friday and 2-0 Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

In Friday’s game, Wichita fell behind 4-0 by midway in the second period, but came back with three unanswered goals.

Tyler Coulter led the Rush with two goals. Tyler Poulsen added a goal with an assist. Peter Quenneville added a goal. Tyler Parks stopped 31 of 34 shots in goal for the Rush.

Beau Starrett scored a goal with an assist to lead Wichita. Stefan Fournier and Cameron Hebig each added a goal. Patrik Parkkonen had two assists. Mitch Gillam had 19 saves in 23 shots. Evan Weninger finished the game with 15 saves.

In Saturday’s game, Parks stopped all 26 Wichita shots for the shutout win in goal. Quenneville and Stephane Legault each scored a goal.

Weninger stopped 28 of 30 shots for Wichita in goal.

Rapid City moves into third place in the ECHL Mountain Division at 17-11-3-0, 14 points behind leader Allen. Wichita drops to 14-15-5-0, 18 points out of first.

Wichita hosts Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Monday and travels to Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

HEBIG CALLED UP — Wichita Thunder forward Cameron Hebig has been reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Hebig has six goals with 10 assists in 20 games. He played 64 games with the Condors last season, scoring 11 goals with 18 assists. He is a second-year pro.