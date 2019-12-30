Bethel ranked

24th in poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College football team was ranked 24th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics post-season coaches rankings.

Bethel finished the season 8-3, taking second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference at 7-3.

The Threshers maintain the same spot in the poll as in the final regular-season rankings.

Kansas Wesleyan was the top-ranked KCAC team at no. 6, dropping three spots from the final regular-season poll.

Sterling College received three points in the rankings.

NAIA National Champion Morningside was ranked first, followed by Marian (Ind.), Grand View and Lindsey Wilson.

Two other Kansas teams were included in the rankings — Baker at 14th and Benedictine at 18th.

The post-season poll is listed below:

2019 NAIA Football

Coaches' Top 25 Poll

Postseason

RANK;LP;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [17];14-0;392

2;2;Marian (Ind.);12-1;377

3;4;Grand View (Iowa);13-1;360

4;6;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);12-1;349

5;5;Col. of Idaho;11-1;325

6;3;Kan. Wesleyan;12-1;320

7;10;Cumberlands (Ky.);10-2;296

8;9;Saint Xavier (Ill.);9-3;289

9;7;Keiser (Fla.);9-1;253

10;8;N-western (Iowa);9-2;252

11;11;Saint Francis (Ind.);7-3;243

12;12;Concordia (Mich.);8-3;240

13;13;Reinhardt (Ga.);9-3;222

14;15;Baker (Kan.);9-3;185

15;14;Southeastern (Fla.);8-1;182

16;16;Ottawa (Ariz.);9-2;166

17;17;Dickinson St.;8-3;163

18;18;Benedictine (Kan.);8-3;131

19;19;Langston (Okla.);8-2;121

20;20;Siena Heights (Mich.);7-3;104

20;21;Evangel (Mo.);8-3;104

22;22;Montana Western;7-3;75

23;23;Waldorf (Iowa);7-3;49

24;24;Bethel (Kan.);8-3;39

25;25;Carroll (Mont.);6-4;30

Dropped Out: None.

Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 8, Indiana Wesleyan 5, MidAmerica Nazarene 4, Sterling (Kan.) 3.

Remsberg named

bowl MVP

PHOENIX — Air Force junior running back Kadin Remsberg was named the offensive most valuable player at the Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

The Newton High School graduate rushed for 178 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown in a 31-21 win over Washington State.

Remsberg set a new school record for rushing yards in a bowl game

Remsberg finished the season with 1,050 yards rushing on 181 carries, the first Air Force back to rush for more than 1,000 yards since 2015. It is the 20th time a back at Air Force rushed for 1,000 yards and he is one of 16 players to do it.

He has 1,633 career rushing yards, 21st all-time.

The Falcons finish the season 11-2, third-best in program history. The team’s eight-game winning streak also is third-best in school history.

Thunder downs

Mavericks

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder rebounded from an 0-2 weekend to down the Kansas City Mavericks 5-2 Monday night in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Crinella scored a pair of goals to lead the Thunder. Fabrizio Ricci, Jason Salvaggio and Chris Crane each added a goal with an assist. Vincent Desharnais dished out two assists.

Evan Weniner had 35 saves in goal for the Thunder.

Jack Walker and Rocco Carzo each had a goal for the Mavericks. Mitch Hults had two assists. Tyler Parsons had 32 saves in goal.

Wichita is 14-15-5-0, while Kansas City is 13-15-2-0. The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Independence, Mo.