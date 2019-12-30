Tire, rim stolen; car placed on blocks

SALINA — A car had a tire and rim stolen before being left on blocks in Salina last week.

Salina Police said sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 1:55 p.m. Friday, a Pontiac in the 500 block of Charles Street was the latest to have its tire and rim stolen, the lug nuts were left at the scene.

Police said in the past few months three such incidents have happened, with one at Conklin Cars a couple months ago and another in the past few weeks at the north end of Salina where all four tires were stolen.

Woman accused of son's death in hot room

LEAVENWORTH — A pretrial conference has been continued in the case of a Leavenworth woman who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her son.

The hearing for Catherine M. Smith had been scheduled for Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

But a prosecutor requested a continuance. The hearing has been rescheduled for next week.

Smith, 32, is charged with reckless second-degree murder in connection to the Nov, 29, 2018, death of her 19-month-old son.

The death is alleged to have resulted from reckless behavior under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. Smith is alleged to have left her son in a room where the temperature exceeded 90 degrees without checking on him for an extended period.

The case is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 21.