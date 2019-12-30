Staff report

Monday

Dec 30, 2019 at 8:52 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.59; Corn $3.71; Milo $3.41; Soybeans $8.57

PCP prices: Wheat $4.41; Corn $3.84; Milo/cwt. $5.92; Soybeans $8.77

Scoular: Wheat $4.63; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.58